Kamala Harris heckled at Pa. church, says ‘every voice is important’ as protestor removed

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential hopeful, was heckled while speaking at a prominent historically black church in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, Harris spoke before a mostly supportive crowd at The Church of Christian Compassion of Philadelphia, referencing the words of St. Paul of Tarsus during her remarks.

“The Apostle Paul wrote about the power we possess, the power of the people. He wrote that God is able to do more than we ask or think, according to His power that is at work in us,” said Harris, alluding to Ephesians 3:20.

“And Paul speaks of this power from experience. In his life, he faced every kind of test and trial imaginable: shipwreck, persecution, prison. And in every instance, he saw divine intervention.”

As Harris talked about “justice” for “all of God’s children,” describing the election as “a moment that will define the very character of our nation” and how the United States faces “real challenges,” a commotion could be heard among the congregation.

As the heckling noise got louder, music started playing in the background, and the unknown heckler was drowned out by others shouting in response while Harris paused her remarks.

“That’s why we fight for our democracy,” Harris stated after seconds of silence, with the audience getting louder and the vice president clapping her hands. “Every voice is important; every voice is important.”

Harris continued with her remarks, adding that “we carry real burdens” and, “like Paul, we must remember that divine power works through our actions.”

“We have the power to move past division, fear and chaos,” she told those gathered. “It is in and within our power to fulfill the promise of America, the promise to create opportunity for every child.”

The church's video feed doesn't show the heckler or hecklers who protested, with the camera staying on Harris during the commotion.

The Christian Post reached out to The Church of Christian Compassion for more information on the heckler and what the person said, however a spokesperson replied that the church did not have such information.

As the presidential election nears, Harris has made a considerable effort to reach out to faith communities, especially predominantly African American congregations.

On Oct. 21, which was also Harris’ 60th birthday, the vice president spoke at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, with Pastor Jamal Bryant comparing her to Queen Esther of the Old Testament.

“Can I just preach to the vice president?” Bryant asked as the New Birth congregants applauded. “Who knew that 60 years ago today, you were born to be president? You were born to lead a nation. You were born to change the trajectory of democracy. Who knows? But you were born for such a time as this.”