Kamala Harris’ Baptist pastor wants Trump to apologize for calling her a ‘monster’ Kamala Harris’ Baptist pastor wants Trump to apologize for calling her a ‘monster’

The Rev. Amos C. Brown, pastor of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, has called on President Donald Trump to apologize for calling his parishioner a “monster” in the wake of her recent debate with Vice President Mike Pence.

“When President Trump calls Senator Kamala Harris a ‘monster,’ it is nothing less than naked racism and misogyny for which he owes her, along with every woman and every Black citizen in America, an immediate and sincere apology,” said Brown, who leads the historic Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, in an op-ed published in The New York Times Tuesday.

Trump refers to Kamala Harris as "this monster" pic.twitter.com/hcnUpV8PBf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Trump called Harris a “monster” during an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” last Thursday, a day after Harris had clashed with Pence in the vice presidential debate.

“I thought that wasn’t even a contest last night. She was terrible,” Trump said of Harris when asked about the debate.

“I don’t think you could get worse and totally unlikable. And she is, she’s a communist. She’s left of Bernie. She’s rated left of [Sen.] Bernie [Sanders] by everybody, she’s a communist. Are we’re going to have a communist?” he told host Maria Bartiromo.

Before dismissing her as a “monster,” Trump argued that Harris needed to be scrutinized a lot more because she would likely become president if Biden is elected.

“In my opinion, within a month — look, I stood next to Joe and I looked at Joe, Joe’s not lasting two months as president, OK? That’s my opinion,” Trump said during the interview.

“Biden won’t be president for two months ... He’s not mentally capable of being president, you know that, everybody knows that ... And this monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, ... she says, 'No, no, there won't be fracking.' Everything she said is a lie,” he added.

Brown, who has led the San Francisco church founded more than a decade before slavery was abolished, since 1976, said he was “disturbed” by the comment as Harris’ pastor.

“As her pastor, I am both disturbed and alarmed at this outburst. It puts a lie not only to the president’s pretense of Christianity, but also to any claim he makes about condemning white supremacists or the violent right-wing extremists who support him,” the pastor, who also leads the San Francisco chapter of the N.A.A.C.P., said.

“What is monstrous is that the man in the Oval Office dispensed long ago with even the pretense of civility in public discourse. He has trampled even the most extreme boundaries of robust political discourse, finally dropping his dog whistle to pick up a bullhorn he uses every day to incite those extremists. Vice President Mike Pence, by his failure to condemn the president, is complicit by his silence.”

He further argued that the president calling Harris a monster is “the kind of rhetoric almost designed to incite a second civil war.”

“Our nation can no longer abide this kind of rhetoric from the administration,” Brown said.







