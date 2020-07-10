Kanye West blasts Planned Parenthood created by ‘white supremacists to do the devil's work’

Rapper Kanye West blasted the nation's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, saying it was created by "white supremacists to do the devil's work."

The 43-year-old rapper, who announced Saturday that he's running for president of the United States, in what some consider to be a publicity stunt, voiced his disdain for Planned Parenthood in an interview with Forbes magazine.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the devil’s work," West told the magazine.

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible," he added.

Planned Parenthood said in response to West that his comments were "offensive and infantilizing."

"The real threat to Black communities' safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition," Nia Martin-Robinson, director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood's national headquarters, said in a statement to TMZ on Wednesday.

The rapper's public conversion to the Christian faith has occurred alongside gospel worship services he's led around the country.

Pro-life advocates have long pointed out how the abortion giant has locations in neighborhoods where the majority of the surrounding population are racial minorities, blacks in particular, in addition to Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger's racist and eugenicist views.

West told Forbes that he's running for president under the banner of the Birthday Party, no longer supports President Donald Trump, and does not mind if his candidacy takes votes away from former vice president Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic nominee for president. He also said he had never voted before, fell ill with the coronavirus earlier this year, and was suspicious of a vaccine to treat the disease, terming vaccines "the Mark of the Beast."

Asked by Forbes about prayer in schools, West replied: “Reinstate in God’s state, in God’s country, the fear and love of God in all schools and organizations and you chill the fear and love of everything else. So that was a plan by the devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high by removing God, to have murders in Chicago at an all-time high because the human beings working for the devil removed God and prayer from the schools. That means more drugs, more murders, more suicide.”

The rapper on Thursday tweeted and then deleted a screenshot of a Google search for “what does a 6 month fetus look like.” West wrote, along with the now-deleted image: “These souls deserve to live.”

Writing in LifeSiteNews Thursday, pro-life commentator and social conservative thought leader, Jonathan Van Maren, urged caution in light of the precarious nature of a celebrity-obsessed culture.

"It is unquestionably good for the pro-life cause that a man with such an enormous platform is using it to call out the American abortion industry, as West reaches an audience that pro-lifers have often had difficulty reaching. With that said, pro-lifers would do well to be cautious. West is notoriously erratic, and a lot of his ramblings can end up being pretty weird," he said.

"West in particular has gone on a roller-coaster with regard to many of his different views, and his reliability, despite hopeful indicators, remains to be seen. We should not make celebrities — even those going after the abortion industry — into our heroes."