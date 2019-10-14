Kanye West hurt by wife dressing ‘too sexy’ now that he’s a born again Christian

Rapper Kanye West no longer likes seeing his wife wear outfits that are too sexy, especially out in public, after declaring that he's a born again Christian.

A debate between West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, over a revealing custom designer dress that ensued the night before the Met Gala in May was featured during Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” In that episode, West expressed how his wife's decision to wear sexy clothes in public negatively affects him. To which she replied that she's not on the same path as him, referring to his newfound faith in Christ.

The couple's argument was specifically about a skintight Thierry Mugler designer dress that Kardashian West wore at the 2019 Met Gala Ball that featured a corset to accentuate her curves. The nude color dress was made to look like she was naked with water dripping off her body.

“I just went through this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing her body off,'” West said to his wife after her dress fitting. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and the father of now … about to be four kids.”

“A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot. For who, though?” Kanye West asserted.

West started hosting Sunday Service events at the top of the year that feature gospel music and, more recently, sermons. West became born again and found healing after he was diagnosed as having bipolar disorder.

During the argument about the dress, Kardashian West admitted that she was not at the same spiritual place as her husband.

She responded, “You’re giving me really bad anxiety. You knew last night I was having really bad anxiety and I don’t need any more negative energy, for you to say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress.”

“You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” West explained.

West, who's been accused of having a god complex by projecting his alter ego Yeezus, also used to sexually exploit women in his music videos. His wife went on to say that he encouraged her to show off her body.

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” the KKW Beauty founder argued.

West said "OK," and then stormed out of the room.

The next day, however, the Wests attended the Met Ball together where they posed for photos hand in hand.

Upon learning of West’s request for his wife to be mindful of her sexy outfits, popular internet preacher Marcus Rogers took to social media to ask people to pray for West and his family.

“Pray for Kanye West and his family. When a man starts seeking God, the enemy will try to use everything around him to discourage him, and make him give up and turn back,” Rogers wrote on Instagram.