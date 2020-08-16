Kanye West, Lauren Daigle, for King & Country among 2020 Dove Awards nominees

The 51st annual Gospel Music Association Dove Awards announced its 2020 nominees which include mainstream artist Kanye West and crossover artists Lauren Daigle.

Leading the nominees with five nominations each are for King & Country and Zach Williams. Lauren Daigle, Kirk Franklin, Hillsong Worship, and Jonathan McReynolds follow with four nominations each.

Kanye West is nominated for Rap/Hip-Hop Album of the Year for his album, Jesus Is King, which topped the Billboard charts in November. The fashion and music icon is nominated for three awards, making his debut on the GMA nominees' list.

Another first-time nominee is former disco queen Gloria Gaynor. The legendary songstress also received a Grammy Award in January for Best Roots Gospel Album.

Nominated for Gospel Worship Album of the Year is Pastor William McDowell, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard has nominations in both the Artist of the Year and Gospel Artist of the Year categories.

“The GMA is honored to continue its legacy of celebrating our diverse creative community and the music that moves us and ministers to us all, especially during these trying times,” GMA President Jackie Patillo said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

She added, “We believe this year, especially, our community and our world need to show love to one another and, above all, recognize and worship our faithful Creator.”

The nominations were announced by some of Christian music's biggest names, including artists Brooke Ligertwood of Hillsong Worship, for King & Country’s Joel Smallbone, Anthony Brown, Christine D’clario and others from their homes.

Thirteen songs are nominated for Song of the Year, including “Way Maker,” “Burn the Ships” and “See a Victory.”

Voting to select the winners will run from Aug. 20–27. Winners will be announced on Oct. 30 on the TBN. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the live awards show will feature pre-recorded performances and acceptance speeches.

The following list includes some of the categories and nominations.

Artist of the Year: for King & Country, Hillsong Worship, Lauren Daigle, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Zach Williams

Gospel Artist of the Year: Jekalyn Carr, Jonathan McReynolds, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Travis Greene

Rap/hip-hop Album of the Year: Aaron Cole’s Not By Chance, Andy Mineo’s Work in Progress, Gawvi's Heathen, Kanye West’s Jesus Is King, Social Club Misfits’ Mood // Doom

Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year: Apollo LTD’s Out of Body, Demon Hunter’s War, Disciple’s Love Letter, Red’s Declaration, Skillet’s Victorious

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: Jeremy Camp’s The Story's Not Over, Tauren Wells’ Citizens of Heaven, Unspoken’s Reason, We the Kingdom’s Live at the Wheelhouse, Zach Williams’ Rescue Story

Spanish language Album of the Year: Alex Campos’ Soldados, Barak’s Shekinah (Live), Elevation Worship’s Aleluya (En La Tierra), Jesus Adrian Romero’s Origen y Esencia, Un Corazon y Lead's Sinergia

New Artist of the Year: Chris Renzema, Cochren & Co., Elle Limebear, Switch, We the Kingdom

The full list of nominees can be read here.