Kanye West releases video of new Christian academy: 'Jesus loves everyone' Kanye West releases video of new Christian academy: 'Jesus loves everyone'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Rapper Kanye West, who conceded his 2020 presidential run on election day, officially launched his new school, Yeezy Christian Academy.

The hip-hop and fashion mogul released the school's first promotional video days before the election featuring a group of children, including West’s 7-year-old daughter, North, and his 4-year-old son, Saint. Kourtney Kardashian's children — Mason Disick, 10, and Penelope Disick, 8, were also featured in the video. The celebrity children were joined by other kids as they all sported blue outfits with the letters YCA on the front of their T-shirts.

In the video, the kids are heard saying the academy's mantra: “Dear Future, I still believe in you.”

“We still believe in you. We believe in our families,” they recited. “In our future, we will heal. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love.”

North and Saint West individually said, “Jesus loves everyone,” before being joined by everyone.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

“Let's lead with love! Our future is waiting on us!” the children concluded.

DEAR FUTURE, I STILL BELIEVE IN YOU YEEZY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/GIlTHSCLJU — ye (@kanyewest) October 29, 2020

West first announced the launch of his school in September, sharing that the five “founding pillars” of the academy are “faith, music, communication, collaboration, and creativity.”

The "Jesus Is King" rapper emphasized that “everything in the school exudes Christianity, all faculty share the faith.”

He also noted, “Students will learn how to create and sing… learn how to communicate in the 21st century” and how to “collaborate with one another on projects.”

There are no details about how much tuition will be for the academy or who is able to attend. Information on whether or not YCA has been credited as a fully certified institution is also not available.

West has shared multiple clips on Twitter from the school.

He was recently “food tasting the new menu” at the academy.

Some Monday morning joy at YEEZY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/W23fMAazaS — ye (@kanyewest) October 26, 2020

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit