Kanye West’s ‘Sunday Service’ recruits pop star Sia for gospel version of hit song

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Kanye West’ new “Sunday Service” events are still going strong and this Sunday his gospel choir was joined by pop star Sia, who performed a reimagined version of her hit song, “Elastic Hearts.”

Mrs. West, best known as Kim Kardashian, shared a handful of videos from the service which had to be held inside due to the weekend rain.

“There’s so many videos from today’s Sunday service I want to share with you guys. The rain forced us inside but it was magical. No mics, no band, no speakers but it was perfect,” Kardashian West shared on social media.

One of the posted clip shows the choir all dressed in beige singing their revised version of Sia's 2013 hit. Before the Australian singer fully joins in and leads the song she is heard in the background belting out distinctive voice runs.

Moments later, Sia, without her oversized wig in tow, took center stage for the pared-down performance. She held her cell phone to read the lyrics which were changed to include Psalm verses from the Bible.

“Lift up your voices now, sing praises to our God for all the things that He has done,” Sia belted out.

"There wasn't a dry eye in this room today," Kardashian West tweeted of the emotional service.

Sia posted video footage from her Sunday Service performance as well.

The famous Kardashian sisters were on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last month where Kim, Kourtney and Khloe revealed what actually goes on at West’s Sunday Service events.

When asked if West’s Sunday Service was a church or not, his wife, Kim, answered: “We didn’t really have a name for it because it’s more just like a healing experience.”

Pegged “emotional” and a “musical experience,” West's Sunday Service takes place every weekend and features a spirited choir. The services are hosted by West and are an invite-only event. Celebrities such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and DMX have all been in attendance.

“There’s actually no praying, there’s no sermon, there’s no word; it’s just music,” Kardashian West said.

“But it’s Christian,” Kourtney clarified. Later, she emphasized that they perform West’s hit song, “Jesus Walks.”

“There’s a choir; it’s gospel music,” Kardashian West added.

In a recent interview with Elle, the KKW beauty guru said Sunday Service was inspired by her husband's personal faith.

“It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience,” she maintained.

Although Sunday Service is exclusive, people can at least enjoy a glimpse of the songs Kim posts on social media every week. Many of her clips feature her daughter, North West, dancing to the music.