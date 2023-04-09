Katy Perry wears ‘Mama’ cap after she's accused of ‘mom-shamming’ contestant on 'American Idol'

Pop superstar and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry was spotted donning a grey and white “Mama” cap this week in California, weeks after she was severely criticized for “mom-shaming” following her comments toward contestant Sara Beth Liebe, a mother of three.

As Perry, 38, embarked on a shopping spree in Montecito, she opted for a casual look, wearing her raven locks in a tousled ponytail and rose-tinted aviator sunglasses, the Daily Mail reported, adding that she paired her “Mama” cap with a grey hoodie, joggers and beige sandals.

During the March 5 episode of “American Idol,” where Liebe, a talented singer, shocked the judges by revealing she had given birth to three children before turning 25. In response, Perry quipped that Liebe had “been laying on the table too much.”

The joke was met with widespread disapproval, however, which led to Liebe addressing the situation in a TikTok video. She referred to Perry's joke as "not super kind," adding, "It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful." The aspiring singer seemed to agree with fans that Perry's comments constituted mom shaming, which she described as "super lame."

Soon after, Liebe decided to exit the competition to “be with her babies” during last Sunday’s Hollywood week episode. Her unexpected departure left the show’s judges and producers in shock.

By wearing the “Mama” cap, the British tabloid speculated that Perry might have been attempting to demonstrate solidarity with fellow mothers. Perry has not addressed the mom-shaming accusations, however.

After performing “Roxanne” by The Police and receiving a warm reception from the audience last Sunday, Liebe declared, “This opportunity is really rad, but this is actually going to be my last performance. My heart’s at home.” She informed the audience and the judges that she was going to “get home to my babies” because “they kind of need me.”



In a backstage interview, Liebe acknowledged that “it went a lot better than I thought it would” and doubled down on her decision. She went back in to see the judges after exiting the stage, where Perry attempted to give her a pep talk, which began with her asserting that “life is scary.”

“I also know that it’s easier to walk away than to be rejected, but then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential, and I know that you love your family for your kids. I know that as a mother,” Perry said.

Perry urged her to remember that "self-love is just as big as motherly love" as she pleaded with her, "Don't leave the competition." Off stage, Liebe remarked, "I feel like I'm not going to win the show anyway, so I might as well go home."

After the judges voted to advance Liebe and another group of singers, Perry told Liebe, "You've opened a door you never thought you would open, and you got a 'yes,' and you might get another 'yes' in the future. Do not give up."

As the segment came to a close, Liebe proclaimed, "I'm really humbled and grateful, and Katy had some really nice things to say." But she stood firm in her decision: "I understand how big of an opportunity this is. I still kind of want to go home."

While Perry did appear to raise concerns about the impact her motherhood would have on her ability to participate in the competition, she was one of the two judges that voted to give Liebe the "golden ticket," enabling her to compete in "Hollywood Week." Luke Bryan also voted to advance her, while Lionel Richie marked himself down as a "no."

As she put the competition behind her, Liebe said, "It would be nice if my kids were a little older," suggesting that she might pursue a singing career in the future.