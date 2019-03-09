Katy Perry rebukes Satan on 'American Idol'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

"American Idol" judge Katy Perry tapped into her evangelical upbringing to rebuke Satan on national TV after Buffalo, New York-based singer Ethan Fingold, a “mystic death creature vocalist known as VoKillz," targeted her with his dark enchantment during his audition.

ABC’s new season of "American Idol" premiered last Sunday night and before he faced the judges Fingold howled at the camera and declared: “It’s time to summon the dark energy!”

Creating his own genre billed as “mystic death trap metal,” Fingold displayed his screamo style with host Ryan Seacrest as he rolled his eyes into the back of his head. Once in the audition room, that rocker walked in with a dark skull mask and silently made his way toward Perry. He motioned at her and presented her with a black bag as a gift.

“I rebuke you Satan,” the famous preacher's kid yelled at him.

The other judges opened the bag which contained jewelry.

Perry asked, “Did you put a spell on this?”

“Only for you,” Fingold replied with a wink and a cackle.

The contestant then performed an “original” song called “American Creature,” which resulted in Perry and fellow judge Lionel Ritchie hiding under the desk as he shouted the lyric “you better bow down” and “Hell.”

Judge Luke Bryan rocked along to the music with devil horns and a said “hell yes” as it ended. Perry then exclaimed “Heavens no!”

Both Ritchie and Bryan voted against Fingold moving on to the next round of the competition, but Perry voted in his favor because "I don’t want him to murder me,” she quipped.

Perry was raised by Christian parents who are traveling Pentecostal ministers. She started singing Christian music but after not making it in that industry she turned to pop music. The artist has said that she no longer identifies as a Christian, but some speculate that her social media posts and comments during the singing competition might indicate that things are changing.

Fingold was not given a golden ticket and might never be on "American Idol" again but his performance certainly marked the first time a judge rebuked the devil on the show.