Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell reads Jesus' Sermon on the Mount for Christian app

Actor, comedian and youth pastor Kel Mitchell lent his vocal talents to the prominent faith-based streaming app Pray.com for a reading of Jesus' Sermon on the Mount.

Mitchell, well-known for his time on Nickelodeon as an original cast member on the sketch comedy series “All That,” read the Sermon on the Mount for the app's Bedtime Bible Stories series.

The Bedtime Bible Stories series is meant to educate listeners about the Gospels.

“Partnering with Kel is an absolute pleasure. His knowledge of the Bible brought incredible inspiration to the project and has really produced an amazing Bedtime Bible Story,” said Max Bard, vice president of content at Pray.com, in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

“Kel has a phenomenal voice for bedtime stories. I remember even while we were recording in the studio, our audio engineer had mentioned it was one of the most relaxed recording sessions on which he had ever worked."

Mitchell’s stint on “All That,” Nickelodeon's longest-running live-action series, which he also executive produced, made way for the show “Kenan & Kel” and the spinoff film “Good Burger.”

Although he’s famous for his “Welcome to good burger” line, Mitchell has used his voice lately to share his Christian faith.

The youth pastor at Spirit Food Christian Center in Los Angeles, California, recently released his debut book, Blessed Mode, a 90-day devotional written in hopes of inspiring others who are struggling to stay encouraged.

“Prayer and time with God are so important to do every day,” Mitchell added. “Finding time to unwind, destress and just relax in the Word of God is such a blessing! This is why I am so excited about partnering with Pray.com. Prayer is a priority.”

Much like his book, Mitchell joined Pray.com to encourage listeners to “release their burdens to God.”

With more than 1 million followers on Instagram alone, Mitchell often uses his platform to speak about his faith.

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, he told The Christian Post that he saw God capitalize on his reach as he led people from all over the world to Christ.

“Now, I got people all over the world and from the U.K., fans that know me from Nickelodeon but didn't know this love for Christ that I have, now they're coming over just like, 'Oh, I want to come over because he loves orange soda' or 'I want to see him say, 'Welcome to Good Burger.’ But when they come, then they go, 'Oh, wow, I see his faith. I see this love that he has, this grace that has been given to him that he keeps talking about,'” he said.

"We've had a lot of people give their life to Christ,” Mitchell added at the time. “We did a virtual baptism at our church for the first time, which is awesome. It's all these kids that are getting salvation and giving their life to Christ online.”

“That's the thing about it. I know where I'm at is because of what God has given to me. I let others know that I'm not anything special, we're all special and God loves us all. It's just that we have to know that God loves us,” he added. “How can He do that if we're not being speakers? So I'm just letting everybody know, being an ambassador for Christ about this love.”

Mitchell’s coming to Jesus moment came after years of growing up in the entertainment industry.

"I had to adult within Hollywood, and that's even deep for any kid and any child; just adulting anyway can be hard. But when you're in the public eye, it presents a situation where it's like, 'Can I trust this person? Does this person like me for who I am or is it just because I'm on television?" he told CP.

"So for me, I went through a lot of different things growing up in Chicago and growing up in LA. And it was one of those things where I created a lot of emotional walls. I made some mistakes and things like that. It was a thing where I was trying to figure out everything on my own, and when we do that a lot, we'll bump our heads.”

In the midst of building all these “emotional walls,” Mitchell said God provided a way out for him.

"He's in the middle of it all. He's there while we're going through the trouble that we're going through and what we're going through. In those down times ... I remember who was with me, and who was with me was God. My faith and my hope were made strong by Him,” Mitchell declared.

The entertainer also credited his wife with encouraging him to share his faith openly in secular environments after he expressed to her that he wanted to tell others about Christ.