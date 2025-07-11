Home News Ken Paxton's wife files for divorce on 'biblical grounds' after 'recent discoveries'

The wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says she is filing for divorce from the polarizing political figure, citing “biblical grounds” for her decision.

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton took to her official X account on Thursday afternoon to announce that she filed for divorce after 38 years of marriage.

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” she tweeted.

“I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”

Shortly after the announcement, Ken Paxton took to his official X account to state that “Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives,” citing “the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny” as the cause.

“I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time,” he tweeted.

The divorce petition accuses Ken Paxton of adultery, reports The National News Desk, stating that their union “has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

The split comes as Ken Paxton is running for the U.S. Senate, with the state attorney general offering a primary challenge to Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

Since becoming attorney general in 2015, Ken Paxton has garnered national headlines for his legal battles with Democratic presidents and advancing conservative ideas via litigation.

Ken Paxton has also been a source of controversy, as he was impeached in May 2023 on allegations of abusing his office. He was temporarily suspended from his duties.

President Donald Trump was among Ken Paxton’s supporters, taking to his social media site Truth Social to denounce the impeachment proceedings.

“Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was easily re-elected last November, but now establishment [Republicans In Name Only] are trying to undo that Election with a shameful impeachment of him. Who would replace Paxton, one of the TOUGHEST & BEST Attorney Generals in the Country?” stated Trump at the time.

“Could it be a Democrat, or even worse, a RINO? The voters have decided who they want! Democrats are feeling very good right now as they watch, as usual, the Republicans fight & eat away at each other. It’s a SAD day in the Great State of Texas!”

About four months after the impeachment vote, Texas lawmakers voted to acquit Ken Paxton in September 2023, allowing him to immediately return to his duties.