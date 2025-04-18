Home News King Charles faces criticism over nods to 'Islam, other religious traditions' in Easter message

King Charles has shared an Easter message on Maundy Thursday in which he said that the world still needs "faith, hope and love."

"One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness," he said.

"This paradox of human life runs through the Easter story and in the scenes that daily come before our eyes — at one moment, terrible images of human suffering and, in another, heroic acts in war-torn countries where humanitarians of every kind risk their own lives to protect the lives of others.

"A few weeks ago, I met many such people at a reception in Buckingham Palace and felt a profound sense of admiration for their resilience, courage and compassion."

Although the onus of the message is on the Christian celebration of Easter, the King's message has been criticized on social media over its nods to Islam and Judaism.

He continued, "On Maundy Thursday, Jesus knelt and washed the feet of many of those who would abandon Him. His humble action was a token of His love that knew no bounds or boundaries and is central to Christian belief.

"The love He showed when he walked the Earth reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions, and in the hearts of all who seek the good of others."

Responses on social media have been strongly critical of his decision to include other faiths in a message intended for a Christian festival as important as Easter, especially in light of his official role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England and title of 'Defender of the Faith' as Britain's reigning monarch.

"Is this a joke?" wrote one social media user.

Another observed, "Is he not the head of the Church of England? When it’s my sons [sic] birthday I don’t wish my daughter happy birthday too. Let Easter just be Easter."

The king faced similar criticisms over his 2024 Christmas message which appeared to suggest that all faiths are the same.

"As the famous Christmas Carol, 'Once In Royal David's City' reminds us, 'Our Savior holy' 'came down to Earth from Heaven,' lived among 'the poor and mean and lowly' and transformed the lives of those he met, through God's 'redeeming love,'" he said.

This article was originally published at Christian Today