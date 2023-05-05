King Charles III coronation: Andrew Lloyd-Webber hopes anthem based on Psalm 98 will be sung in churches

Renowned British composer Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber said he hopes the coronation anthem he composed for King Charles III will echo in churches throughout the United Kingdom for years to come, especially on special occasions like weddings and christenings.

Titled “Make a Joyful Noise,” the anthem is scheduled for its premiere performance at the illustrious Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the composer said the king had expressed a desire for the anthem to be “hummable” and exude an aura of joy. The composition, inspired by verses from Psalm 98, is slated to be performed during the enthronement of Queen Camilla at the upcoming coronation ceremony.

Charles himself had reportedly voiced a hope that this new piece of music would endure and stand the test of time, Lloyd-Webber was quoted as saying. The composer revealed he, too, wishes that the anthem might be adopted for joyous occasions in local parishes.

Following its debut at the coronation, “Make a Joyful Noise” will be released as a single, with proceeds directed to support the charities Royal British Legion and Age U.K.

As Westminster Abbey hosts the first coronation service in 70 years, Charles will formally be crowned in a grand and spiritual ceremony in front of dignitaries from around the world and millions watching from home.

The British newspaper said the longstanding relationship between the king and the composer has been nurtured over their mutual interest in “unfashionable causes,” including the promotion of organ music amongst the younger generation. This shared passion, coupled with their wives’ mutual love for horses, has strengthened their bond.

Lloyd-Webber revealed that the initial conversation regarding the composition of the coronation anthem took place a few months ago during a dinner with the king.

“We were talking about music and things and everything. He said, ‘I suppose you wouldn’t be interested in doing an anthem?’ I said ‘of course I’d be completely honored’ ... Then we went into a major discussion about the importance of Parry and I reminded him of work he didn’t know, Balfour Gardiner’s Evening Hymn,” the composer was quoted as saying.

During the process of selecting the lyrics for the anthem, the king initially showed interest in the words of Solomon. However, after determining that these words were not the perfect fit for the occasion, Lloyd-Webber suggested looking at Psalms. Eventually, they settled on Psalm 98, which is traditionally believed to have been written by Solomon himself.

The composer highlighted the king’s desire for the public to understand his perspective on his royal role. “Something that Charles greatly wants people to understand is that he doesn’t want people to think he’s the ‘lord;’ he’s king, but he has a higher moral responsibility,” he said.

At the coronation, U.K. citizens will be asked to pledge their loyalty to the new monarch as spectators from across the globe observe the grandeur and ceremonial proceedings, which will include Christian elements, among them being a new Bible.

For Charles, a new edition of the King James Version of the Bible has been crafted, bound in red leather and adorned with gold leaf. The royal coat of arms is encircled by a ring of crowns and foliage, symbolizing the king’s passion for nature.