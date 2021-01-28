Kirk Cameron launches his own 100-day plan for America Kirk Cameron launches his own 100-day plan for America

As President Joe Biden rolls out his plans for his first 100 days in office, which includes signing numerous executive orders, actor Kirk Cameron announced that he's also launched a 100-day plan for the country.

"Rather than waiting for someone else's 100-day plan to unfold and bite our nails to see what's going to happen, let's get on the offense and roll out our own 100-day plan,” said Cameron on day four of his “American Campfire Revival,” which is a daily prayer he hosts live on his social media page.

Among the proclamations Biden has signed that many Christian find problematic are executive orders allowing boys who identify as transgender to compete in girls-only sports and allow trans-identified students to enter opposite-sex areas at schools, along with allowing trans-identified individuals to join the military, and plans to codify Roe v. Wade in federal law.

During a recent daily prayer event, the “Fireproof” star slammed the notion that the United States does not have godly roots. He blamed "TV shows and educational curriculums that want to completely twist and pervert the true history of this godly nation," for pushing that narrative.

"People will want to talk about how America was really nothing but a collection of deists and rich people and prison convicts and religious outcasts and adventurers and opportunists, who simply came over stole land from other people, used slaves to clear forests purely for their own gain and then just stumbled across the natural resources of the land, and that is how America became great. Well, that's not true, not true at all,” he maintained.

The father of six contended that America's beginnings are a great and priceless legacy and a heritage that must be passed on to children. He said generational knowledge of the history of America is imperative “to see the restoration and the reforming, the rebirth and the refounding of this nation.”

Cameron said the freedom was paid for with “the blood of Jesus and reaffirmed by the blood of the martyrs and the blood of those brave patriots who fought for these principles and these freedoms that you and I now enjoy.”

"God says it's absolutely necessary, in order for us to have a new birth of freedom and blessing in the nation, to go back and remember how we lost it in the first place,” he said, emphasizing the importance of history.

He then went on to fervently pray as he has every night of his 100-day prayer event in hopes for a revival.

The former “Growing Pains” actor was at the center of controversy in the mainstream media last month for defying California's ongoing “stay at home” orders by hosting several “peaceful protest” events that featured worship and prayer.

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, Cameron spearheaded plans for a caroling event that drew about 500 people who sang Christmas songs and celebrated the birth of Christ. On Dec. 13, Cameron held a similar event that drew an even larger crowd.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued ongoing stay-at-home orders that forced many businesses and churches to remain shut during 10 months of lockdowns in response to rising COVID-19 cases. At times under the restrictions, people have only been allowed to go outside for essential activities and only with members of their own household while social distancing from others. Many, including churches, have protested against the ongoing lockdown restrictions and filed legal challenges. In November, two churches in San Diego rebranded themselves as "strip clubs" so they could remain open.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Cameron said Christians should stand up for what they believe and keep their eyes focused on God as they navigate hard lockdowns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's like the communist state of California out here,” Cameron lamented.

"When God's people are asleep, they're unaware, they're unconcerned and uninvolved in something as important as the future of our country. I think God needs to wake us up. And certainly, this has been a huge wake-up call in so many ways,” he added.

