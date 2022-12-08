Kirk Cameron is not backing down after public libraries reject kids' book: ‘The gates of Hell cannot prevail’

Actor Kirk Cameron reveals why he persists despite the mounting intolerance against him and other Christians, as evidenced by how public libraries responded to his offer to host a reading of his new faith-based children's book.

In an interview with The Christian Post promoting his film “Lifemark,” a pro-life story about adoption, Cameron declared that he will not back down after more than 50 public libraries that host drag queen story hours rejected or ignored his offer to read his new Christian children’s book, AsYou Grow.

The book celebrates family, faith and biblical wisdom, and Cameron hoped to share its message at public libraries by hosting a personal reading for children and families during story hour events that introduce readers to new book releases.

Despite the blatant discrimination, Cameron told The Christian Post he's unwavering in standing up for Christ and family values amid the cultural darkness, as numerous historic figures did in years and centuries past when they faced far greater challenges.

"I love a good Avenger movie; I love ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Captain America,’ but the real heroes are those men and women of faith and characters in history that have stood against all odds, outnumbered, out-funded ... and with the help of God have changed not only themselves but the destiny of nations,” the “Lifemark” actor shared in a video interview with CP.

Cameron listed some of his heroes of the faith, naming St. Patrick, John Knox, Martin Luther, the Puritans and the pilgrims among them.

"These were people who faced times that were much darker than what you and I are facing in America today. Political darkness during the time of the pilgrims in England was at an apex, you would have thought they would have completely given up hope,” he said. “The government had hijacked the church and Christians were being persecuted.”

“They were being run out of the country by a woke mob and what did they do? They didn't put their head between their knees and cry in their Chick-fil-A soup and wait for the rapture while the culture deteriorated. They read their Bibles. And they got on a little boat and they sailed across the world to start a new society that would later become the freest, strongest, most benevolent and generous nation the world has ever known.”

The California native celebrated their faith "because they believed that the Gospel wins. And that faith is stronger than doubt and good will always win over evil.”

In the face of intolerance against his children’s book, he charged Christians to rise up and combat the culture wars by peacefully not backing down.

"We need to have heroes rise up out of the cultural darkness and pressure of our time, and begin to apply these same truths in modern America and around the world so that we can see a great awakening again,” Cameron declared.

He also encouraged Christians to get involved in their local school board, public libraries, and local and national government, and for parents to teach their children to take a stand.

"We need all hands on deck. The family of faith needs to get off the defense, get on the offense, and when we do, we will join that great cloud of witnesses from the past,” Cameron assured. “We will be part of God's loving army of compassion that cannot be stopped and the gates of Hell cannot prevail against it.”

According to Cameron’s book publisher Brave Books, more than 50 public libraries rejected Cameron’s reading of his children's book. One library turned down his offer because "our messaging does not align."

The Rochambeau Public Library in Providence, Rhode Island, told Brave Books, "No, we will pass on having you run a program in our space. We are a very queer-friendly library. Our messaging does not align," according to Fox News.

Cameron told Fox News that Children are being targeted.

"This is proof that more than ever, we are getting destroyed in the battle for the hearts and minds of our children," he said. "Publicly funded libraries are green-lighting 'gender marker and name change clinics' while denying a story time that would involve the reading of a book that teaches biblical wisdom. How much clearer can it get?"

He also encouraged parents to fight back for their children’s sake.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson Wednesday night, the “Growing Pains” star said his book teaches children how to live in the fruit of the spirit — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness and goodness. Yet these same libraries that turned down his book are alright with hosting transgender name change clinics for children.

Christian parents and librarians are now mobilizing to host their own story hours using content from Brave Books including Cameron’s new book, As You Grow.

Lifemark will be available on DVD/Blu-ray/Digital on Dec.13.


















