Kirk Cameron to release new kids’ book, ‘Pride Comes Before the Fall’

Conservative Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron will be releasing his second children’s book, ahead of LGBT "pride month," titled Pride Comes Before the Fall.

The former star of the television sitcom “Growing Pains” gave a preview of the new book, which is slated for release on June 1, during an event at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“This is a story called Pride Comes Before the Fall, and it’s a story of a tiger named Valor and his partner named Kevin. They need to learn the lesson of humility,” said Cameron as he addressed a group of children gathered at the library over the weekend.

The book’s June 1 release coincides with what LGBT activists call "pride month," and which the American Library Association celebrates as Rainbow Book Month. The organization’s website describes Rainbow Book Month as “a nationwide celebration of the authors and writings that reflect the lives and experiences of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, genderqueer, queer, intersex, agender, and asexual community.”

The book will be released through Brave Books, a conservative children’s literature publisher through which Cameron published his first kids’ book, As You Grow. That book, as described on Amazon, is a “fun story with brilliant art” that “teaches the Biblical truths of the Fruit of the Spirit” and documents “Sky Tree’s journey from a small acorn to a mighty tree that provides shade, sustenance, and lodging!”

The Christian Post reached out to Brave Books for more information about Cameron’s latest book. However, the publisher did not return comment by press time.

Last year, Brave Books said several public libraries had refused to host Cameron for readings of his book As You Grow, even though the same entities allowed controversial drag queen story hours, which many see as predatory behavior to normalize drag, grooming and pedophilia. One public library in Texas hosted a drag performer who was also a registered sex offender (see here and here).

Among the libraries that declined to host Cameron was Rochambeau Public Library in Providence, Rhode Island, which told Brave Books, “we will pass on having you run a program in our space.”

“We are a very queer-friendly library. Our messaging does not align,” the library added.

In an interview with Fox News last year, Cameron cited libraries’ hostility toward hosting a story hour dedicated to his book as “proof that more than ever, we are getting destroyed in the battle for the hearts and minds of our children.”

“Publicly funded libraries are green-lighting ‘gender marker and name change clinics’ while denying a story time that would involve the reading of a book that teaches biblical wisdom. How much clearer can it get?”

Last December, Cameron held a reading event at the Indianapolis Public Library after reportedly being denied an initial request to host such an event at the facility.

While Brave Books claimed online that more than 2,500 people showed up and that it was the most attended event in the library’s history, the library itself reported around 750 attended and said it had held larger events.

Although the attempts by Cameron and Brave Books to hold readings of his books at public libraries were initially met with hostility, the publishing company announced on its Twitter account that Cameron is scheduled to hold a story hour at Seattle Public Library on May 27.

We are excited to meet the BRAVE families in Seattle at our future story hour on May 27th! We want to acknowledge and thank the Seattle Public Library (SPL) for allowing us to practice our first Amendment Rights.



See you at the library soon! https://t.co/zb665Ez31F — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) May 12, 2023