Kirk Cameron will hold story hours at 2 libraries after threat of legal action

Christian actor Kirk Cameron said that two public libraries are working with him to host a reading of his new faith-based children's book once Cameron indicated he was prepared to seek legal help after multiple libraries across the United States refused to host him.

The actor is scheduled to speak at the Indianapolis Public Library in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 29 and at the Scarsdale Public Library in Scarsdale, New York, the following day. The two libraries, which have previously hosted drag queen story hours and other programs celebrating the diversity of opinions, initially refused to host Cameron.

The libraries changed their minds after the actor and his publishing house, Brave Books, threatened to challenge the denials in court.

"I'm happy that the two libraries changed their decision and will allow my voice to be heard and my book to be read," the actor said in a statement published Monday by Fox News.

"I hope they realized that their position of denying me a story hour reading was not only unfair and illegal but that we would all be better off if we listened to each other's perspectives."

The 52-year-old actor hopes that "children from Indianapolis and Scarsdale can learn something about biblical wisdom and the fruits of the Spirit from 'As You Grow.'"

Cameron is best known for his work on the television sitcom "Growing Pains." Earlier this month, the actor published a book titled, As You Grow, which teaches children about biblical values, such as love, joy, peace, kindness and faithfulness.

In a Friday interview with CBN's Faithwire, the actor and children's book author revealed that he and his publishing house wrote a letter to libraries across the U.S. that refused to host him. They also sent a free copy of Cameron's book for the libraries to share with their patrons.

"If they double down on their discrimination and excluding certain viewpoints just because they think that they don't like them, well, then, I told them that I'm prepared to assert my constitutional rights in court," Cameron said.

"It's not OK to say 'yes' to drag queen story hours and teach children one kind of value and say 'no' to other community members who would like to have their children taught other values in the same library, in the same room, for the same amount of time as other people are allowed."

The "Growing Pains" star expressed surprise that libraries would hesitate to teach the values found in his book to children, emphasizing a need for the country to "get back to the Word of God."

In an interview with The Christian Post earlier this month promoting his film "Lifemark," a pro-life movie about adoption, Cameron encouraged Christian parents to involve themselves in the culture after over 50 libraries refused or ignored his request to host a reading of his book.

"We need all hands on deck. The family of faith needs to get off the defense, get on the offense, and when we do, we will join that great cloud of witnesses from the past," Cameron assured. "We will be part of God's loving army of compassion that cannot be stopped and the gates of Hell cannot prevail against it."

One of the libraries that declined to host Cameron, the Rochambeau Public Library in Providence, Rhode Island, told the actor's publisher, "No, we will pass on having you run a program in our space. We are a very queer-friendly library. Our messaging does not align."