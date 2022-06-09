Kirk Franklin says his generation of churchgoers let younger generations down

ORLANDO, Florida — Gospel pioneer Kirk Franklin apologized to an audience of thousands at a concert in Florida for the lack of love displayed by his generation of the Church.

Franklin kicked off a 37-city tour this month known as "The Kingdom Tour" with popular Christian music group Maverick City Music earlier this month.

The tour has sold out shows in Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Atlanta, with over 50,000 fans flocking to stadiums in support of the worship experience in the first several days.

The Orlando show, which took place last week, brought out people from all walks of life in a packed house at the Amway Center. Those in attendance were predominantly from the millennial and Generation Z age range.

During the set, the music trailblazer took a moment to address the audience of around 20,000 people.

"There's so much division in the world right now," Franklin said from behind the piano. "Sometimes I feel like my generation let your generation down."

He said that people in the Church from the baby boomer generation "were talking about church and talking about Jesus, but we forgot to love on people."

"Right now, I believe that there's a generation in this room that's sick and tired of people that play church; they're ready to be the Church," he said as those in attendance cheered.

Franklin has long advocated for uniting the Church across racial lines.

"The Church has no color. The Church has no division. The Church has only one superstar and His name is Jesus the Christ," Franklin declared, the fans roaring in agreement.

"I believe there is a generation where mothers and fathers might have forgotten, but God would never," he continued. "I really think your generation can help me change the atmosphere of the world."

The Grammy Award-winning artist beckoned the audience to help him change the atmosphere. He concluded by praying that all people unite, with Maverick City Music singing "Awesome God."

"Kingdom" has been a recent theme for Franklin. He recently premiered an eight-episode drama titled "Kingdom Business."

Produced by Kirk Franklin, DeVon Franklin (no relation) and others, the creators sought to give viewers an unfiltered look at the drama that unfolds behind the scenes in the gospel music industry.

Franklin and Maverick City Music also have a forthcoming album together titled Kingdom Book 1, which they performed throughout the night.