Korean Church Media Association raises alarm over China's new crackdown on Christians

The Korean Church Media Association issued a statement expressing deep concern over new Chinese regulations on religious activities that went into effect on May 1, according to reporting by Christian Daily Korea.

The association warned that the "Rules for the Implementation of the Provisions on the Administration of Religious Activities of Aliens within the Territory of the People's Republic of China" appear aimed at “significantly restricting missionary work within China.”

“According to available reports, China has managed religious activities, particularly Christian ones, through regulations on religious affairs. But these new implementation rules appear to significantly increase both restrictions and pressure,” the statement said.

The group noted that while China had previously applied 22 regulatory provisions, the new rules expand that number to 38.

“These new provisions more thoroughly define matters such as the location and method of religious activities, the approval procedures required by Chinese authorities, and corresponding penalties,” the association stated. “As a result, we anticipate strict regulation of religious activities, especially those targeting Chinese nationals, including missions, education, fundraising, and even internet-based religious activity.”

The statement added that China has already been aggressively regulating religious activity since 2017.

“Many Korean missionaries have been forcibly expelled or denied visa extensions, forcing them to leave their mission fields,” it said.

The association further accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of employing comprehensive and global strategies to expand its influence while “using every pretext to restrict religion and missionary activity within its borders.”

“The CCP is aggressively pursuing global influence through hybrid warfare, unrestricted warfare, and united front strategies,” it said. “Meanwhile, within China, they suppress religious and missionary work under various pretexts.”

Calling for vigilance, the statement urged the international community — and especially South Koreans — not to be deceived by China’s strategies.

“Even if there are exchanges and trade between nations, hidden agendas and strategic manipulation must be uncovered and rooted out,” it said. “We must ensure that the Chinese Communist Party cannot treat Korea and the Korean people with disrespect.”

The statement concluded by encouraging global attention to China’s religious restrictions and advocating for firm resistance to infringements on religious freedom.

Originally published by Christian Daily Korea, translated and edited by Christian Daily International staff.