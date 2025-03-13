Home News Pastor of Lakewood Church's Hispanic community returns to his church in Costa Rica 'Casa Oasis broke the mold in the Evangelical Church of Costa Rica'

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica — Renowned psalmist and Pastor Danilo Montero, leader of the Hispanic community of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, returned to his homeland to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Oasis Church, the church that marked his life and ministry since his adolescence.

In an exclusive interview with Christian Post Español, Montero shared memories, anecdotes and reflections on the influence of the congregation in his life and in the Costa Rican Evangelical church.

A home and a spiritual family

Montero recalled with emotion his first years at Casa Oasis, where he arrived with his family in the midst of a crisis. "For my family and I, the change was substantial, it was palpable as well, because it was learning as a family to be a family again," he said, emphasizing that the church became a true home, where he not only received biblical teaching, but also support and guidance.

One of the pillars of his life was Pastor Raúl Vargas, whom he considered a father figure. "He was a point of reference, of advice, of guidance, of faith, of come on boy, who pushes you to new dreams," said Montero, highlighting the impact he had on his personal and ministerial development.

The beginning of a musical ministry

From a young age, Danilo Montero was drawn to music and worship. Inspired by Maranatha Music, he began to cultivate a deep relationship with God through worship. "That marked my life, it made God very real to me, my faith very alive," he said. Over time, he formed a band and began to minister through music.

His early recordings, such as “Mi Adoración Suprema,” “Tú Eres Digno” and “Cara a Cara,” reflected his desire to lead others into the presence of God. In 1997, with the release of “Admirable,” his ministry expanded internationally. “That opened the door to the world for me, practically, that reached everywhere,” Montero shared.

The impact of Casa Oasis in Costa Rica

Reflecting on the legacy of Casa Oasis in the Costa Rican Evangelical church, Montero said it "broke the mold in terms of what an Evangelical church could do or achieve." He noted that in the 1970s, when congregations were small and faced opposition, Casa Oasis was a "spearhead" church, driving the growth of the Gospel in the country and in other nations.

"Pastor Raul's vision was always to look beyond what others are seeing and say: 'Lord, what do you want? OK, here I go,'" Montero emphasized, highlighting the congregation's influence in the formation of leaders and ministries.

A new era in music: 'Aviva' with Lakewood Music

During the interview, Montero also spoke about his most recent musical production, Habita, recorded with Lakewood Music Español. "It's the second album in a new chapter of music in Lakewood," he explained, highlighting the initiative of Alexandra Osteen, daughter of Pastor Joel Osteen, in the creation of the church's music label.

The project seeks to bring a fresh message of worship and revival to the Hispanic community. "God has brought together people with a heart for praise and worship, and it is a privilege to be a part of this," Montero concluded.

The 50th anniversary of Casa Oasis is an occasion to celebrate the impact of a church that has marked the lives of many, including Danilo Montero himself, who continues to carry on his legacy through music and ministry.

This article was originally published at CP Español