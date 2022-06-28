Lauren Boebert tells church God anointed Trump for victory following Supreme Court abortion ruling

Born-again Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert told congregants at a Colorado church on Sunday that former President Donald Trump was anointed for office and celebrated his appointment of three of the six Supreme Court justices who overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that usurped states' abortion laws and legalized the practice nationwide.

“Think about that: 49 years of Roe v. Wade. Forty-nine years, 63 million children lost. And because God called a man who is not a politician to run for office,” Boebert said during her personal testimony at Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt.

“I believe that he (Trump) was anointed for that position. He answered that call despite what other people were saying, despite all the negatives. They were listening and saying how unqualified he was. He said, ‘I think I can do something good for this nation.’ And three Supreme Court Justices were installed.”

Boebert told congregants that Christians need to “position ourselves to begin to turn this nation” in light of the Supreme Court victory.

“We may think that God has just taken His hands off our nation and said let them have it. The chaos that we see, the crises that we see. Most seem intentional and by design to cause more confusion, more chaos, more strife, more division. But this time is a set apart time for us,” she said. “Look at what happened this week in the Supreme Court? Glory to God!”

In their decision on Friday, the Supreme Court upheld a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy with its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The court's constitutionalist majority agreed that the Roe decision was wrong.

The court's three progressive justices accused the conservative majority of discarding the "balance" presented in Roe and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision in protecting a woman's interest and that of the state in protecting "potential life."

When asked if he believes he played a role in the reversal of the landmark 1973 decision because he appointed three justices to the Supreme Court, Trump said, "God made the decision.”

Asked what he would like to say to his supporters, Trump said, “I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody.”

He added, “This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged.”

In her message Sunday, Boebert warned the approving church members that their work should not stop with the recent victory at the Supreme Court, stressing that “there’s still work to do here in Colorado.”

“Five years from today, we can look back and see children running and laughing with smiles on their face going to school. Children who would have not had the opportunity to live. There’s still work to do here in Colorado, but this is the fruit of your labor, of your votes and your prayers. This is your harvest — to end this at a federal level and give it back to the states,” Boebert said.

She encouraged congregants to "work overtime to make sure that we can continue to save lives."

"Today, lives are being saved because of that decision. This is the second day that we woke up in a post-Roe nation. Glory to God!” Boebert told the church.

“There’s still work to do. But in states surrounding Colorado, they have trigger laws. There is already legislation on the books to limit full-term abortion to bring that down to the heartbeat being the time limit. States like Georgia even, heartbeat bills that have been passed by the legislature and signed into law by the governor but have been held up in litigation and they were unable to enforce those laws,” she added.

“Because of that decision, because of your prayers, Glory to God, lives are being saved today.”