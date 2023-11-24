Lauren Daigle named Billboard’s top Christian artist of the year

Lauren Daigle, the Grammy Award-winning singer, has been named Billboard’s top Christian artist of the year. This follows a significant year for Daigle, marked by new music releases and continued chart dominance.

“It’s been an incredible year,” Billboard quoted Daigle as saying. She expressed gratitude for her fans, new creative collaborations and the inspiration she draws from the connection to her music.

Daigle’s achievements this year include releasing a self-titled album, her first since 2018’s Look Up Child, Billboard noted. The album, featuring 10 new songs and a promise of a deluxe version, marked her collaboration with producer Mike Elizondo and a partnership between her longtime label, Centricity, and Atlantic Records.

Look Up Child had set a precedent with a record 102 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart, bolstered by the hit “You Say,” which led Hot Christian Songs for 132 weeks. This year, “You Say” continued its success as the No. 1 track on Christian Streaming Songs and maintained a strong presence on the Top Christian Albums chart.

Daigle’s new album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart with significant sales, marking her fourth leader on the list. The deluxe edition’s release in September further boosted its success, leading to a rebound on the charts. The album also made an impact on the all-genre Billboard 200.

The lead single from her latest album, Thank God I Do, achieved notable success, becoming her fifth chart-topper on Christian Airplay and leading the Hot Christian Songs chart. This track also topped the year-end Christian Digital Song Sales tally.

In an interview with People magazine earlier this year, Daigle opened up about her mental health struggles, which influenced her latest album, My Whole World Fell Apart. She discussed how creating music helped her navigate these challenges.

Daigle’s rise to fame began in 2015 with her song “How Can It Be.” She has since achieved multiple No. 1 singles on the Billboard Christian Airplay chart. Her 2018 album Look Up Child reached a broad audience, becoming the highest-charting Christian album by a woman in over two decades.

Fame brought mental health challenges for Daigle, as per her interview with People. She recalled developing panic attacks and feeling disconnected from herself. Creating music became a therapeutic outlet during this period, leading to the creation of “Thank God I Do.”

Daigle is committed to philanthropy through her organization, The Price Fund. In 2022, she donated over $600,000 to various charities, focusing on children, the elderly, and those in need. The Price Fund, established in 2019, has distributed over $2.2 million to 37 nonprofits globally.

In a 2021 interview with The Christian Post, the artist revealed that when she was in high school, she prayed that God would give her a “backbone” to stand up for those bullied — even if it meant facing ostracization herself.

“I was like, God,’ I want a backbone of boldness. Give me some sort of boldness to where I can stand up for people who need to be stood up for, and where even when my peers are persecuting me, I can still make a stand,’” she said. “And if you ask God for that courage, He will give it to you. He will give you boldness; He will give you courage.”