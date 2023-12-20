Home U.S. Law firm stops recruiting at Harvard after president's antisemitism hearing testimony

A nationally recognized law firm announced that it would not participate in on-campus recruiting events at Harvard University after President Claudine Gay declined to answer during a recent congressional hearing if calling for the genocide of Jews violated the school's code of conduct.

Edelson PC will not interview law students on campus during the university's 2024 Spring Interview Program, Reuters reported, with the firm also opting not to partake in Harvard's on-campus interviewing event in August, where Edelson hires most of its summer associates.

Jay Edelson, the firm's CEO, wrote in a letter sent to Harvard Law School's director of recruitment and operations last week that Gay's testimony before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce earlier this month is the reason for the decision.

Gay testified before the committee alongside the Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth and former University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill. At one point during the hearing, Rep. Elisa Stefanik, R-N.Y., asked Gay the same question she had asked the other presidents, inquiring if calling for the genocide of Jews violated their code of conduct on bullying or harassment.

The Harvard president said whether this violated the university's code of conduct would depend on the context. MIT's president said that she had not heard calls for the genocide of Jews but for intifada, which, depending on the context, she said could be considered harassment.

In his letter, Edelson wrote that Gay's testimony "deeply concerned" the law firm, which it could not overlook despite the apology she issued shortly after the hearing.

"As an expert in political and social studies, Dr. Gay certainly knew to expect the types of questions that would be asked of her," the letter stated. "Indeed, her colleagues answered the question before Dr. Gay was asked to do so and had time to anticipate and consider her answer."

"Factoring in her extensive experience and preparation with a crisis management team, Dr. Gay's testimony before Congress cannot be seen as merely a slip of the tongue."

Harvard University did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

Edelson clarified that the firm does not typically comment on the positions of those within its network; however, the letter stated that "silence is not an option" in cases where "certain boundaries of morality and ethics are transgressed." The law firm CEO added that calling for the genocide of any group is indefensible and does not align with its values.

"As lawyers, we know that words can be powerful," the letter stated. "Dr. Gay was in a position to help lead the country. She did the very opposite."

Edelson said the law firm will not hold Harvard Law School students guilty by association, as the decision will penalize the university's administration. Rather, the company would work to connect with law students interested in opportunities through alternative channels.

"We trust that Harvard Law School understands the position we find ourselves in and the importance of upholding the highest ethical standards, particularly in the realm of legal education and practice," the letter continued. "Our firm remains dedicated to fostering a legal community that resolutely combats injustice in all forms."

According to the letter, Edelson PC is willing to reestablish its connection to Harvard if the university can show that it embraces principles like justice, inclusivity and safety.

On Dec. 7, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce announced an investigation into Harvard, Penn and MIT, expressing dissatisfaction with university presidents' answers about how their schools address antisemitism.

While Magill resigned shortly after the hearing, Gay and Kornbluth have maintained their leadership roles despite mounting calls for them to resign.

In addition to the controversy surrounding her testimony, Gay has been accused of plagiarizing other academics' work.

Last week, the Harvard Corporation released a statement clarifying that it intends to stand behind Gay and support her continued leadership at Harvard.