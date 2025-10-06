Home News Lawmakers warn DFW Airport over reported 'exclusion' of pastor from interfaith chapel service

Texas lawmakers are calling on the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to clarify its policy on chapel use after a pastor was denied access following a publicly announced prayer service.

Tom Ascol, pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Cape Coral and president of Founders Ministries, reported the troubling incident on Sept. 26 at the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Meadows Interfaith Chapel after he responded to a “prayer service” announcement over the airport’s PA system.

Upon his arrival at the chapel, Ascol said an imam-led prayer service was already underway, with prayer rugs and a symbol on the ceiling pointing to Mecca, the direction which Muslims are commanded to pray.

In an Oct. 2 letter addressed to DFW International Airport CEO Chris McLaughlin, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Ascol’s account claims he was “denied entry and effectively barred from practicing his faith.”

“DFW’s chapels are supposed to be open to all travelers, not closed off or co-opted for one group at the exclusion of others,” Roy said. “To deny Christians’ entry into a public chapel in one of America’s largest airports undermines the very mission of an interfaith space.”

The congressman also noted that DFW Airport is a “public institution” funded by taxpayers and federal grants, which, Roy added, makes “neutrality and equal access a clear obligation.”

He concluded the letter by calling on McLaughlin to provide a full schedule of services offered by all seven of DFW’s interfaith chapels, as well as more information on how DFW finalized its chapel access policies, “including who authorized them and what justification was provided for limiting entry during services.”

Roy isn’t alone in asking questions. State Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-11th District, who is running for attorney general, called the incident “outrageous,” adding, “We aren’t letting Texas turn into Dearborn, Michigan.”

Last week, the Rev. Greg McBrayer, executive director of the DFW Airport Interfaith Chaplaincy, released a statement calling the report “disheartening,” adding, “We never refuse others from observing any service, or place requirements or restrictions on entering the space during any services.”

McBrayer said upon learning of Ascol’s allegations, the chaplaincy — a nonprofit organization that operates independently from the airport — investigated the claims with its Muslim cleric, whom McBrayer said was “shocked and saddened” by the report.

“He was not aware of the incident, and it was not brought to his attention until after the post was made online,” the statement added. “Had he been made aware of the alleged encounter, he would have made clear that the space is open and available to all people with no restrictions on entry.”

According to the chaplaincy’s website, DFW Airport chapels are “all inclusive and “used by a variety of faith groups.” The site also adds, “We never refuse others from observing any service or require waiting for a particular service to end.”

In April, the DFW Airport Chaplaincy, which boasts a team of over two dozen chaplains representing several faith traditions and denominations, marked its 50th anniversary and is considered to be the world’s largest airport chaplaincy.

DFW Airport is also expected to add 10 new chaplains in the coming months in the run-up to World Cup 2026, which is expected to bring an estimated 3.8 million visitors to North Texas next summer.