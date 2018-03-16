Leah Remini's Docuseries Exposing Scientology Renewed for 3rd Season

(Photo: Screengrab/YouTube) Leah Remini, co-producer of "Scientology and the Aftermath," interviews two former Scientologists on episode 1 of season 2, on August 15, 2017.

Actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini's television series documenting the alleged abuses within the Church of Scientology has been renewed for a third season.

A&E announced earlier this week that "Scientology and the Aftermath," which features the testimonies of several former Scientologists describing their experiences within the secretive organization, was going to have a third season.

"We're baaaaaaaaaaaack," Remini declared Wednesday in a post on Twitter that as of Friday afternoon has received over 1,200 retweets and more than 10,000 likes.

In 2013, Remini publicly left the Church of Scientology after belonging to the sect since childhood. She eventually converted back to Roman Catholicism.

Since then, she has been a high-profile critic of the organization and its leader, David Miscavige. This included launching the television series "Scientology and the Aftermath" alongside former Scientology executive Mike Rinder.

The documentary series primarily involves interviews with ex-Scientologists who share various negative experiences that compelled them to leave.

Accusations from the interviewees include tormenting mentally ill members, leading people to attempt suicide, forcing women to have abortions, and child manual labor.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March 2017 when the documentary series was renewed for a second season, Remini said she was surprised the show was continuing.

"I didn't foresee a season 2. I didn't want to do another season. But the response from the organization and the response from parishioners — particularly celebrity parishioners — has proven to me that we need to continue to tell these stories," Remini said last year.

"I'm not trying to turn people. We don't need to get people to come out; we're hearing from people who haven't spoken before. They've been brainwashed into believing they could do nothing. They were told there'd be heavy repercussions if they went to the police or the FBI."

News of the series' renewal comes at the same time the Church of Scientology launched a new television network on DirecTV and other services including AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, Chromecast, iTunes & Google Play.