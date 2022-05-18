Philadelphia public school district urged teachers to attend sexually explicit trans conference Conference host Mazzoni Center raked in $5 million from US taxpayers in 2021

Warning: Content in this article detailing the conference Philadelphia public school teachers were encouraged to attend might offend some readers and is not appropriate for younger readers.

Newly released video footage reveals Philadelphia teachers were encouraged to attend a conference that featured x-rated workshops where LGBT activists spoke openly about their sex lives, used sexually explicit language and promoted the use of sex toys.

Christopher Rufo, an outspoken opponent of critical race theory who writes for City Journal and serves as a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, released exclusive videos on his Twitter account Tuesday showing segments of a conference the School District of Philadelphia encouraged its teachers to attend. The virtual Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference was held last summer and featured “thousands of transgender, non-binary, gender-variant people and their allies” seeking to “come together in the name of trans wellness in all senses of the word.”

As Rufo reported, “The Mazzoni Center, which hosted the conference, received $5 million in taxpayer dollars last year and has worked with the school district on sex-health research and sexuality programs for students.” He also noted that “the district’s director of teacher leadership sits on Mazzoni’s board.”

The Mazzoni Center identifies its mission as “to provide quality comprehensive health and wellness services in an LGBTQ-focused environment, while preserving the dignity and improving the quality of life of the individuals we serve.”

Rufo reported in City Journal that “in early July 2021, the district’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion sent invitations to the Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference to teachers and staff on the SDP Connect mailing list, promoting the conference as a way to ‘learn more about the issues facing the trans community.’” The school district told Rufo that its promotion of the conference aligned with its commitment to “creating equitable and inclusive environments” and maintained that it did “not have any information” about how many teachers attended.

Warning: Graphic content

One of the videos shared by Rufo began with a disclaimer: “The purpose of this workshop is to showcase the different types of prosthetics available for sex,” adding, “Almost all of these prosthetics look like penises.” The speaker at the workshop, Charlie Ross, bragged that “I have tried and touched many d---s, all right? Prosthetics, real d---s, all d---s.”

Ross held a prosthetic penis in his hand, describing it as “one of the most realistic-feeling in terms of like the inside of a penis.” An additional portion of the video featured Ross characterizing another prosthetic as a “big boy” and “gigantic” before quipping, “Give me two hours alone and I’ll get this in my butt.”

Another video from the conference includes footage of a workshop hosted by Jamie Joy, a sex educator who identified as “kinky” and “polyamorous” as well as a “pretty big sl--” who likes to host orgies, and Lucie Fielding, a sex educator who described herself as a “white, queer, kinky, polyamorous, visibly able-bodied, Jewish, witchy, non-binary trans femme.”

In that particular workshop, the speakers came up with “not gendered” words for body parts. “We have hundreds of words that we can use to talk about our bodies that make us feel really connected and don’t add to our dysphoria,” Jamie Joy said.

A slide prepared by Dr. Scott Mosser, a plastic surgeon who works at the Gender Confirmation Center in San Francisco, highlighted the need for “extreme respect and affirmation” for trans-identified children. Mosser explained that “I do not have a minimum age of any sort in my practice. There’s no chronological age that says you don’t get surgery.”

Mosser added that he had never performed a consult or surgery on a 12 year old, but had performed a limited number of gender transition surgeries on 13-year-olds and expressed openness to having a consultation with a 10 year old or 11 year old if they had parental consent and a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Rufo also posted a link to the Gender Confirmation Center’s website, which listed the fees for a “top surgery” involving the removal of breast tissue from girls who identify as boys for a fee ranging from $8,500 to $10,000.

While teachers in the largest public school district in Pennsylvania were encouraged to attend sexually explicit workshops, data compiled by the school district reveals that less than half of students in the School District of Philadelphia scored proficient or advanced on state assessments. In the 2018-2019 school year, the most recent school year where state testing results were not impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, 22% of students received a score of proficient or advanced on the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment math test.

That same year, 36% of students in grades 4 through 8 received a score of proficient or advanced on the PSSA ELA test, and 33% of third-grade students achieved a score of proficient or advanced on the test. Forty percent of students scored proficient or advanced on the state science test. SchoolDigger ranked the School District of Philadelphia 473 out of 579 school districts in the state based on student test scores.

Another session at the conference titled “Bigger D--- Energy” was hosted by Kofi Offam, a self-described “black, queer, trans writer and educator” who was “several years post-op phalloplasty,” meaning that the activist underwent genital mutilation to have a surgeon construct an artificial penis. The agenda for that session indicated that discussions were about “navigating cruising and anonymous/casual sex” and “day-to-day life” defined by “the new excitement of having new junk.”

The next Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference is scheduled to take place this summer from July 21-23.