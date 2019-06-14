Leann Rimes' new 'god' tattoo stirs controversy

Singer LeAnn Rimes caused a stir among her fans online after she shared a photo of her new "god" tattoo.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share the "tiny tattoo" that's located on her inner forearm.

“Thank you @winterstone for my beautiful new ink! You are a LovE!,” she captioned a photo of herself getting the tattoo, along with a close up of the ink that reads “god's work” written in lower case cursive.

But her new Daniel Winter tattoo didn't go over well and as soon as she posted the photos, people began critiquing her decision to not capitalize the letter G for God.

"It's God. Not god. FYI," one person wrote.

“I luv it but God is GOD! God should have a capital G,” another person added.

While the “How Do I live” singer didn't respond directly to the barrage of comments correcting her lowercase “god,” she did comment with a heart emoji to one of her supporters who stuck up for her on Instagram.

"Some are pointing out to LeAnn that God is spelled with a capital G, not a small g. Although there is one Truth, remember everyone’s interpretation of the truth is different. In everyone’s mind theirs is the real truth. That’s how the brain works. We connect to information that make us feel good, and it is assimilated into our belief system," @citygenesis wrote, which prompted Rimes’ response.

The user added: "Remember everyone’s journey is different. If you’re a believer like me, remember how you went from doubt, to belief, to faith. Remember everyone’s belief system is not like yours. Btw, I’m sure LeAnn knows the difference between God & god and she wrote it exactly how she wanted to, in how it's meaningful to her."

Rimes rose to stardom at just 13 years old and has spent most of her career performing country music. It's been frequently reported that she attends Life Change Community Church in California.