Home Entertainment Lecrae responds to Christian backlash over gay rapper Lil Nas X entering his ‘Christian era’

Grammy-winning Christian rapper Lecrae has shared his thoughts on the backlash gay rapper Lil Nas X — the creator of "Satan shoes" who gave Satan a lap dance in a music video — has faced after announcing he is entering a "Christian era."

On his podcast last week, the 44-year-old rapper urged Christians to be more loving, show grace and pray for "sinners" instead of tearing down others with comments on social media.

Lecrae also said that too often in the Church, Christians are quick to "condemn" those who are same-sex attracted by telling them they are "going to Hell" instead of pointing LGBT individuals to Jesus Christ.

"I'm a firm believer that, you know, same-sex attraction is not a choice for everybody. And if you are born with a propensity or an attraction toward the same sex, that in and of itself is not condemned," Lecrae said.

"That's not something you condemn someone for. And I think that's what's consistently happened in the churches. People have said, 'Hey, I'm attracted to the same sex. [And often, people in the Church will say]: 'Oh, you're going to Hell.' That's not OK," the rapper added.

"On top of that, people outside the Church have said, 'Hey, not only am I same-sex attracted, I'm acting on it.' And the Christian community is pointing fingers again. But what about all the people outside the Church who do all kinds of things that we would consider sin? Like, where's the uproar for, I don't know, gluttony? You know what I'm saying?" he continued.

Lecrae said his "biggest issue" when it comes to the uproar over Lil Nas X is that the outcry isn't "even about his sexuality."

"It's about his lifestyle choices, in general," Lecrea said. "People are upset about his lifestyle choices. People are upset about rappers' lifestyle choices, in general. People are upset about non-Christian lifestyle choices, in general. What are we expecting? Why do we not expect sinners to sin? I don't understand that."

Lecrae's commentary comes a little over two weeks after Lil Nas X, a 24-year-old widely known for his hit song "Old Town Road," posted on Instagram a teaser for his new music with the caption, "Y'all mind if I enter my christian era?"

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, is seen in a video clip wearing a long denim skirt, sporting a hairdo with straight black hair past his shoulders and wearing a T-shirt that reads: "If God doesn't exist, then who's laughing at us?"

In the clip, the rapper sang the following words:

"Father, stretch my hands. The lonely road seems to last the longest. Help me with my plans. Everything seems to go to nowhere. Free me from worry and wanting pity. Free me from all this envy in me. I don't want these feelings. I call on angels. I'm trying hard to face my pain. Give me hope when I feel less. Angels, I'm trying hard to keep my faith."

Following his post, the openly gay rapper took to social media to state that his dabbling in Christian music will not impact his sexuality.

In his podcast, Lecrae said he wonders if Lil Nas X has had any "frustrations or presuppositions or ideas about how Christians act toward him, because potentially … he wasn't treated well historically" by the Church.

"I can only imagine what his experience has been being an outright gay man growing up in a religious environment," Lecrae said, adding that he's heard that Lil Nas X was raised by a Christian father who listened to Lecrea's Christian rap music.

"[It's] not a secret the Christian community does not treat the gay community well — [and] has not historically. That's because there are varying degrees of perspectives and objectives as it pertains to Christians engaging culture."

After summarizing the parable of the Prodigal Son, Lecrae said it's time for Christians to stop being the first to cast a stone and start showing love to "sinners." He said Christians should be ready to disciple them in truth and with the fruit of the Spirit.

"It's our job to show them where forgiveness and love … just permeates and transforms everything. It's almost as if people forgot they were ever folks who made poor choices," Lecrae said.

"If someone would have approached me when I didn't know Jesus with the attitude of 'what a dumb ignorant sinner you are … God's going to get you,'" the rapper said he might not have ever come to faith.

Lecrae believes too many people have "a problem with grace." He recalled when he received public backlash for collaborating with secular rappers like Big K.R.I.T. on the song "Mayday."

"My heart's desire was to build rapport and was to connect with them to show them the love of Jesus. I'm not a pastor in a pulpit, bringing up somebody to preach a sermon and they don't even know Jesus. I'm saying, 'Hey, let's have a conversation over a beat. And record it. And let the world listen to our conversation,'" he said.

In the song "Mayday," Big K.R.I.T. shares how he was wrestling with his faith, and Lecrae responds to those words throughout the rap song.

"It was a beautiful conversation over music. [But], man, the Pharisees came out and ate this man alive," he said, adding that Big K.R.I.T. "deserved to be shown love and to be embraced" but was instead "negatively impacted" by Christians.

Lecrae said that Big K.R.I.T. took the backlash against Lecrae for the collaboration as a personal offense because it seemed as though Christians were "inadvertently telling him about his worth and his value."

"I've seen God work through me to meet some people right where they are," Lecrae said. That's why God "put us on Earth, to be salt, to be light. … I can sit in my armchair and throw stones at somebody and it doesn't cost me anything. But, love is costly because love equals sacrifice," Lecrae said.

"Love means you are absorbing whatever comes along with it, and if you choose to put yourself on the line for somebody, to say, 'Hey, man, I don't care if I'm associated with this person, if it demonstrates that I have love for them, then I'll take it.'"

At the end of the podcast, Lecrae addressed Lil Nas X directly.

"I don't know you … but I'm down to get to know you. I'd love to get to know you. I don't know your motivations. I don't assume to know your burdens or desires or your story, but I'm here if you want to share it," Lecrae said.

If Lil Nas X reaches out, Lecrae said he has "no desire to make a public spectacle out of it," adding that his only desire is to see Lil Nas X "become everything God wants" him to be.

"So, man, I'm here. I will not be one of the ones who exists to condemn and to criticize you because I know what grace tastes like. I know what forgiveness tastes like."