Lil Nas X says entering his 'Christian era' doesn't mean his sexuality has changed

Editor's note: This article contains sexually graphic language.

Famous rapper Lil Nas X, who drew the ire of Christians in 2021 by creating "Satan shoes" and giving Satan a lap dance in a music video, says his recent announcement that he is entering the "Christian era" of his music career will not impact his sexuality.

The 24-year-old gay rapper, known for his hit song "Old Town Road," took to social media in late November to share a video clip teasing a new song in which he addresses God as "Father." He captioned the teaser video: "y'all mind if I enter my christian era?"

The artist shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that entering his "Christian era" doesn't mean he is changing his sexuality.

"Making christian music does not mean I can't suck d— no more," the rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, wrote.

"The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons."

In the Instagram post last Wednesday teasing his music, the artist is seen in a video clip wearing a long denim skirt, sporting a hairdo with straight black hair past his shoulders and wearing a T-shirt that reads: "If God doesn't exist, then who's laughing at us?"

In the clip, the rapper sang the following words:

"Father, stretch my hands. The lonely road seems to last the longest. Help me with my plans. Everything seems to go to nowhere. Free me from worry and wanting pity. Free me from all this envy in me. I don't want these feelings. I call on angels. I'm trying hard to face my pain. Give me hope when I feel less. Angels, I'm trying hard to keep my faith."

Following his post, social media users and artists expressed various sentiments.

American actor and singer Tyrese Gibson posted a comment on Instagram that received 58,000 likes, warning the rapper about the dangers of mocking God.

"Y'all gone learn to stop playing with God. God is not to be played with. From shoes with devil signs and devils blood in the [shoe] sole?" wrote Gibson, a devout outspoken Christian.

"We can all change. I get it. But, I feel a way about people making a mockery about Jesus. Do you. [live] your life. Do what makes you happy. But, y'all better stop playing with Jesus out here."

Nas X responded to Gibson, saying that his response to him wanting to make Christian music is "crazy."

"This really crazy cuz all I did was post a song about asking god for hope when you feel hopeless and yall acting like I posted a video of me burning a church down and peeing on a nativity scene," Nas X wrote.

Holy Gabbana, a rapper formerly known as Boonk Gang who gave his life to Christ in 2021, also shared distaste with Nas X's musical direction.

"If Nas X wanna be gay cool, do u lil bra," he wrote in an Instagram story, according to Vibe.

"Jus don't title yaself Christian and make others believe it's okay for us to live in habitual/intentional sin. Ppl deserve TRUTH and I stand on da word of God."

Nas X responded to Gabbana: "It's really insane how y'all pretend some of our pastors aren't getting piped down before the sunday service. Y;all do not know jesus personally. Stop trying to gatekeep Him."

The rapper also responded to another claim that his album, "Montero," was satanic.

"The devil is mentioned ONE time throughout my entire last album and the line is 'Tell the the devil I wont have him inside, I know everything's gonna be alright,'" he explained.

"Y'all have spent this entire last week rewriting history over me releasing a snippet."

"Y'all see everything I do as a gimmick," he added in another post.

"When in reality I'm just an artist expressing myself in different ways. Whether I'm a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now Christian y'all find a problem! Y'all don't police nobody else art like mine. Y'all hate me because I'm fun, cute and petite."