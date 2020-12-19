Rapper Lil Nas X tells pregnant fan to get an abortion, insists it was a joke Rapper Lil Nas X tells pregnant fan to get an abortion, insists it was a joke

Rapper Lil Nas X claims his suggestion that a fan get an abortion was just a joke, after facing criticism from the pro-life groups for his response to the pregnancy announcement.

A video posted by Students for Life of America shows rapper Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, responding to one of his Instagram followers who said “I think I’m pregnant.”



“Congratulations,” the rapper responded. “Get rid of it.”





The pro-life group Live Action wrote an article detailing Hill’s comments, which it also shared on Twitter. Replying to Live Action, the rapper declared that “no one cares, ratio.”



“Tens of millions of Americans DO CARE that 2,400 babies are being murdered every day,” the pro-life group retorted.



Hill retweeted a link to the article and maintained that “The ‘pregnant fan’ was a boy on my instagram making a joke about him being pregnant u losers.” Live Action President and founder Lila Rose told the rapper that the joke and his response to it were not funny: “Jokes about ordering women to have abortions and ‘get rid’ of their children are misogynistic and gross. Just say sorry and move on.”



“Regardless of the intention, you encouraged the brutal slaughter of innocent children to your 6 million followers. It’s disgusting. Do better,” Live Action wrote in another tweet.

While one of Hill’s subsequent tweets illustrates a degree of frustration about the attention his “get rid of it” comment has received, he appears to have no regrets about making them. Retweeting a Breitbart article on the matter, the rapper used the phrase “Get rid of it” again, accompanied by stick figures and emojis depicting playfulness and embarrassment.

This is not the first time that Hill has clashed with conservatives. In June, the rapper accused Fox News host Tucker Carlson of lying by “telling millions of people on national television that I was inciting riots.”

Carlson listed Hill as one of several celebrities that donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which was “providing bail to rioters” and led to the release of violent offenders and even a child rapist. While the fund has raised over $3,475,000 only $210,000 has gone to pay people's bail.



The Fox News segment came as protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, engulfed cities across the U.S. Many of these protests often turned into violent riots, looting, and arson that destroyed 400 local businesses and is expected to cost over $500 million to rebuild.

Following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the most liberal members of the court, TMZ caught up with Hill and asked him what he thought a replacement for Ginsburg, who would be appointed by President Donald Trump, "could mean for his rights as a member of the LGBTQ community."



“It’s terrifying,” replied Hill, who is openly gay.

“It’s scary. We have to get out and vote,” he added. When asked if he had a message for his followers and fans, Hill urged them to “get out and vote and use your voice.” He declined to comment, motioning that his lips were zipped, when the TMZ reporter inquired as to whether he had a message for Trump, who had yet to announce Amy Coney Barrett as his designated replacement for Ginsburg.

Just last month, Hill got into an exchange with Angela Stanton King, a former Republican congressional candidate, who tweeted out her concerns with a promo image for his song “Holiday.” The image featured a picture of Hill about to make out with a clone of himself.

“So this is what black culture is pushing to our youth now?” King asked. “Sex with everything and everyone including yourself? Is lil nas x tonguing himself down?”

In response to King’s tweet, Hill told her to “just say ur turned on and go.”

