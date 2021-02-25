Lecrae makes way for young Christian rapper Hulvey, release new song together Lecrae makes way for young Christian rapper Hulvey, release new song together

Reach Records founder and hip-hop veteran Lecrae jumped on the latest single from his artist Hulvey, broadening the up-and-coming rapper's reach.

Hulvey, a native of Brunswick, Georgia, went from being a college dropout to scrubbing toilets at Publix, to Reach Records' latest breakout artist. His mentor, Lecrae, announced last year that he’d be stepping aside from full-time music to make room for other younger artists coming up in the ranks. The 20-year-old artist said he is forever grateful.

“Lecrae has truly been a blessing and has paved a way for me to thrive in my career as well as my ministry,” Hulvey told The Christian Post of the impact the Grammy Award-winning artist has had on him. “He has been so willing to share wisdom and mentor me through hard situations. I’m more than grateful that he is in my corner. I know he’s only a call away.”

The pair collaborated on Hulvey’s new single, “Reasons,'' which also features vocals from pop music artist Svrinca.

“'Reasons' is a song that is extending hope to hurting people out there. It’s hard to focus on all the reasons you have to hope or hold on when you are bogged down with pain and sadness. This song is a healthy reminder that hope is available,” Lecrae told CP of the new single, which will be on Hulvey’s sophomore release.

The music video features clips of different people who are clinging to their faith during difficult times.

His label debut album BRKNHRT, released in 2020, generated national praise. Hulvey was named “Christian Artist to Watch in 2020” by Pandora.

“The fact that Lecrae and Reach Records chose to sign a young dude out of Brunswick, Georgia, means so much to me. God has me on a mission to point believers and non-believers back to Him and they are backing me 100% of the way,” the young rapper gushed.

Lecrae said Hulvey has a natural “passion to lead,” and he wants his bold message of faith to permeate the sound waves during these difficult times.

“His explicit faith-driven messages are refreshing, but then he is also a very talented craftsman. He takes the art very seriously,” Lecrae explained. “He has a knack for making hit records.”

The proud label head said Hulvey’s sincere talent “just bleeds” through everything that he does.

“It reminds me of the great artists who just create gold whenever they touch the microphone,” Lecrae added.

“I think what makes him special is his humility,” he continued. “He's very talented, but he's an avid learner. He calls and asks for advice often. He has consistently come to Bible studies led by us veteran artists and he is always growing. He's not focused on himself and his career but on how he can help others. He doesn't want the shine; he wants to share it. It's refreshing.”

Hulvey’s sophomore album is gearing up to be released later this year. The music will combine his hip-hop background with pop and soul music. Hulvey said he wants his fans and followers to know that God is “still completely and willing to wrap you up anytime. He has paved a way for us to be free.”