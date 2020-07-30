Lecrae reveals plans to retire from music

Reach Records founder and beloved hip-hop artist Lecrae revealed that he’s considering retiring from music after his upcoming album, Restoration.

The popular Christian entertainer was a guest on Rapzilla’s “Community During Chaos” Instagram live session on Tuesday alongside artists Coop and CJ Luckey. The rapping veteran was featured last on the show.

During the interview, Lecrae spoke of Black Lives Matter, the “White Blessing” incident, the LGBT community, and his new album and book.

"I'm a prophet. I'm going to say what's true,” Lecrae said, speaking of his tendency to advocate for what he believes. “Whether that's 'send me, I'll go,' whether that's rebel, rebel against the culture, whether that's equality, whatever it is I'm going to be about that.”

“That's always what I'm going to be on so who knows what it'll be in the next season of my life but that's where I'm at right now.”

After several delays, due to COVID-19, Lecrae’s next album, Restoration, is due to release in the near future. The popular Grammy Award-winning artist who shares his message of faith publicly revealed that this project might actually be his last full-length feature.

“Restoration, I mean, honestly, everybody says it's the best album ever made, but this is for real. And this might be it for me,” Lecrae told Rapzilla. “I mean I'll probably do some mixtapes, but I don't know if I'm making another full-featured album.”

“So it might be it, we'll see, that's kind of how I'm feeling.”

Lecrae said his reason for considering music retirement is because he wants to make for other young artists coming up in the ranks.

"It's a younger generation right now man, so you know, I feel like I may give them another Church Clothes and close a chapter out,” he said. “There's some new blood out here and I just want the new blood to come and do their thing. So Restoration feels like, 'Yo, here it is.' I don't know [but] that's how I'm feeling.”

Lecrae released his latest single “Drown,” featuring mainstream artist John Legend, this month.

“Tell me that You'll never let me down / Cause You're my final breath before I drown,” Legend belts out in the chorus.

“You're my last resort, when it's too late / You're the only one, who takes my pain away / So tell me that You'll never let me down.”

In a previous interview, Lecrae shared more details about his upcoming album, which is now available for pre-order.

“I want people to know that you’re never too messed up for a restoration,” the Billboard-topping award winner told Black Enterprise. “Second divorce, prison sentence, it doesn’t matter. There’s always hope, healing, and restoration available if you seek it."

Lecrae, who's also a bestselling author for his debut book Unashamed, is writing a second book, titled I Am Restored. He said he wants both his new album and follow-up book to reach the black community.