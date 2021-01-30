For King & Country release 'Amen Reborn' with Lecrae, Tony Williams to promote healing For King & Country release 'Amen Reborn' with Lecrae, Tony Williams to promote healing

Grammy Award-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY teamed up with Lecrae and The WRLDFMS Tony Williams to remix their hit single “Amen,” and the song, now named “Amen (Reborn),” has been dubbed by the Smallbones as “a prayer” of healing in divided times.

The song is being pegged as a renaissance and renewal anthem. It was inspired after brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone were joined by Lecrae and Williams at the 2020 Dove Awards to perform the new version of the hit song. “Amen (Reborn)” now includes a reworked track, emotive vocals from successful soul musician Williams (cousin of Kanye West), and a rap verse from Billboard-topping Reach Records founder, Lecrae.

“‘Amen’ is a song of deep personal significance to us,” Luke Smallbone said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “It represents a sort of death and new life, a rebirth if you will.”

“When we performed it last autumn at an award show with Lecrae, Tony Williams, and a gospel choir, it launched the song into another stratosphere of meaning," Joel Smallbone added. "So with 2020 now in the rearview mirror, we look to move past these global hardships together and start fresh with a new perspective, which is the core essence of the song. And thanks to Lecrae’s galvanizing prayer of humility along with Tony’s characteristic and purposeful voice."

Upon its release, for KING & COUNTRY went on Instagram live with Lecrae where they shared more details about the single.

When speaking to Lecrae, Joel Smallbone told the Atlanta resident that he believes his verse on the song was a prayer.

"What I love, and this is just a testament to the way you approached it in the subject matter of it, was there was such a humility,” Joel Smallbone said. “I've been calling it a prayer because what it felt like was this beautiful, reverent prayer from you.

“I dare say, even on behalf of the black community, saying, 'Hey, how do we, on every level — socially, spiritually, politically and emotionally start healing?'" he continued. "2021, I believe, I've dubbed it the year of healing in this nation.

Lecrae revealed that he wasn’t sure how he would squeeze all of his thoughts into one verse, but was happy with how the song came out. He then praised the brothers for their genuine heart as creatives.

"Oftentimes, the music industry is more about consumerism than it is about transformation,” Lecrae said on Instagram live. “It really does turn into a place where people just want to figure out how to make people buy, instead of how to really serve people artistically. What I appreciate about you all is that sincerity; it's something that's rare.”

for KING & COUNTRY first teamed up with Lecrae for the emcee’s song “Messengers” in 2015, which earned them a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song that year.

