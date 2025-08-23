Home News Lecrae previews 'Reconstruction,' meets with fans at Dallas megachurch ahead of world tour

Grammy-winning rapper Lecrae met with fans at a Dallas church this week to preview his new album and upcoming world tour.

The 45-year-old rapper — whose given name is Lecrae Devaughn Moore — stopped by Watermark South Dallas for a one-of-a-kind experience to offer an early listen to his 10th studio album, Reconstruction. Partnering with The Human Impact, Lecrae drew fans and local residents to assemble care packages for those experiencing homelessness as part of the event.

Born in Houston and spending time as a teen in Plano before receiving a full scholarship as a theater student at the University of North Texas, Lecrae, a four-time Grammy and Dove Award-winning rapper, gave fans a chance to engage with him directly at the event, which included a $20 "required" donation in lieu of an entry fee.

The intimate church setting at Watermark allowed Lecrae to share five new tracks. Standing before a backdrop adorned with three crosses, Lecrae provided candid backstories for each track.





At @lecrae’s #Reconstruction listening in Dallas and he has a song with @KillerMike and @Tip called “Headphones.” Here’s him explaining how it came together pic.twitter.com/uIK2m9f7aO — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) August 20, 2025

For "Headphones," featuring Killer Mike and T.I., Lecrae opened up about the profound grief of losing his cousin to a fentanyl overdose a couple years ago. "It was the deepest form of grief that I had experienced," he said. "I haven't lost anybody that close to me yet, and it rocked me. I realized that whether you know God or you don't, you are going to experience loss. That's something across the aisle."

He reflected on his evolving friendships with Killer Mike and T.I., noting their challenging conversations about faith and loss. "For me, these are not superstars. They are not celebrities. These are just brothers that I sit and have conversations with and we can talk and be real," he said. "And [T.I.] has asked me some hard questions and challenged and pushed back. And I love and I welcome it. It challenged me to get deeper into my word."

Acknowledging that his collaborators don't always share his faith, Lecrae said he's had some fruitful conversations with Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render.

"We had a lot of disputes about Christianity, but we still love each other," Lecrae said. "He has come around a lot more. If you listen to his last album, he's, like, processing this, heavy. He lost his mom, and I was able to have some conversations about the loss of his mom."

Lecrae's stop at Watermark was only part of his visit. The Human Impact shared video dated Aug. 19 of Lecrae walking the streets of Dallas as part of an apparent local outreach effort, with a caption reading, "Big thanks to @lecrae for coming out to Meet and Greet and walking the streets with us! We loved having you!"

The Dallas event sets the stage for Lecrae's "Reconstruction World Tour," which kicks off Sept. 4 in Harare, Zimbabwe, and stops in Dallas this November with special guests Miles Minnick, Gio, 1K Phew and Torey D'Shaun. The tour follows his recent Atlanta back-to-school drive with City Takers, where he distributed school supplies to over 100 students.

Earlier this month, Lecrae also surprised 1,000 loyal fans with handwritten mailers revealing the "Reconstruction" track list and an invite to The Workshop, an online community for exclusive content.

In recent years, Lecrae has taken his own shots at what he once called "corporatized" Christianity. He suggested he was almost "done with Christianity" after backlash over his appearance at a December 2020 event in Atlanta held in support of pro-choice Democrat Raphael Warnock during a contentious U.S. Senate election runoff.

The rapper also gave a 2021 interview with The Breakfast Club in which he discussed "deconstructing" from a "Western, political, Evangelical version of Christianity."