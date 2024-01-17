Home Entertainment Lecrae says Lil Nas X is 'playing with fire mocking Jesus' after release of 'J Christ' video

As the list of those criticizing Lil Nas X's "J Christ" music video continues to grow, Christian rapper Lecrae took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to warn that the openly gay rapper is not only "playing with fire" but also "mocking Jesus."

"OK, I gotta admit, Lil Nas is playing with fire mocking Jesus," Lecrae wrote on X post last Friday.

"[H] e's getting the attention he wants from folks at the risk of searing his [conscience]. Still, if God can transform King Neb, [murderers], slave masters, sex workers, etc., he can add another blasphemer to the list."

In a follow-up post, Lecrae stated that Lil Nas X, a 24-year-old whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, is "buggin."

"[P]raying for him," Lecrae wrote. "I've definitely mocked God in my pre-Christian days, and I'm grateful He ain't give me what I deserved."

Hill has made several headlines in the last two months for actions some Christian rappers believe have made a mockery of Jesus and Christianity.

In late November, Lil Nas X claimed on social media to be entering his "Christian era" to promote a new song. He later clarified that entering his "Christian era" didn't mean that he was leaving behind his sexuality. In an Instagram post, the artist was seen wearing a long denim skirt and a T-shirt that reads: "If God doesn't exist, then who's laughing at us?"

This week, Lil Nas X apologized on the heels of last Friday's release of his new single "J Christ." The music video appeared to suggest that his career comeback is similar to Jesus rising from the dead. The video depicts Hill being raised on a cross and evokes biblical imagery. The video also closed by quoting 2 Corinthians 5:17.

Hill's social media activity has drawn immense backlash from Christian rappers like Bryson Gray and Korey Yeshua, as well as singer and actor Tyrese Gibson.

Lecrae reacted to the initial backlash to Lil Nas X's "Christian era" comment in a December podcast. The 44-year-old rapper shared the value of showing grace and praying for "sinners." He urged Christians not to "condemn" sinners by telling them about "going to Hell."

"I'm a firm believer that, you know, same-sex attraction is not a choice for everybody. And if you are born with a propensity or an attraction toward the same sex, that in and of itself is not condemned," Lecrae said in the podcast episode.

"That's not something you condemn someone for. And I think that's what's consistently happened in the churches. People have said, 'Hey, I'm attracted to the same sex. [And often, people in the Church will say]: 'Oh, you're going to Hell.' That's not OK," the rapper added.

"On top of that, people outside the Church have said, 'Hey, not only am I same-sex attracted, I'm acting on it.' And the Christian community is pointing fingers again. But what about all the people outside the Church who do all kinds of things that we would consider sin? Like, where's the uproar for, I don't know, gluttony? You know what I'm saying?" he continued.

Lecrae said his "biggest issue" when it comes to the uptick in criticisms over Lil Nas X is that the outcry isn't even focused on "his sexuality."

"It's about his lifestyle choices, in general. People are upset about his lifestyle choices. People are upset about rappers' lifestyle choices, in general. People are upset about non-Christian lifestyle choices, in general. What are we expecting? Why do we not expect sinners to sin? I don't understand that," he said.

Lecrae pondered aloud whether Lil Nas X had any "frustrations or presuppositions or ideas about how Christians act toward him, because potentially … he wasn't treated well historically" by the Church.

"I can only imagine what his experience has been being an outright gay man growing up in a religious environment," Lecrae said, adding that he's heard that Lil Nas X was raised by a Christian father who listened to his rap music.

"[It's] not a secret the Christian community does not treat the gay community well — [and] has not historically. That's because there are varying degrees of perspectives and objectives as it pertains to Christians engaging culture."

Lil Nas X, who rose to fame and notoriety following his 2018 "Old Town Road," issued the public apology on Instagram on Monday, saying the backlash to his "J Christ" video has "definitely taken a mental toll on me."

"I know I messed up really bad this time," Hill said in a video on Instagram.

"I can act unbothered all I want, but it's definitely taken a mental toll on me. I'm not some evil demon guy trying to destroy everybody's values and stuff like that. That's not me."

While the "J Christ" music video depicts him on a cross and also evokes biblical imagery such as Jacob's Ladder and Noah's Flood, the rapper also faced criticism for a video showing him guzzling down communion wine and pouring the wafers of the eucharist down his throat.

In his apology video, the rapper said he "thought that video was going to be the video to lighten the mood."

He also mentioned how he did not understand the symbolism of the Lord's Supper, saying, "I didn't understand the reality of what it is … but I do apologize for that. I will say I am sorry for that. That was overboard."

He said he understands religion is "a very sensitive topic for a lot of people" and said he "didn't mean to mock."

"It was literally me saying I'm back like Jesus," Hill said.