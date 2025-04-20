Home News Vandals spray-painted lewd images, anti-Christian message on church ahead of Easter Police investigating incident as 'hate crime'

Lewd images and obscene phrases were spray-painted onto the walls and gravestones of a church in northwest England on Good Friday, prompting police to investigate the incident as a hate crime. The targeted attack at St. James Church in Leyland, Lancashire County, occurred just days before Easter Sunday services.

The vandalism, discovered early Friday morning by the Rev. Marc Wolverson, involved sexually graphic graffiti and offensive statements, including explicit blasphemy, The Telegraph reported.

At least 40 gravestones in the churchyard were defaced, alongside the church building itself, according to the BBC. One of the graffiti messages explicitly stated, “God is a lie.”

Lancashire Police told the media that the incident was being treated as a hate crime due to the offensive and targeted nature of the graffiti.

Detective Sergeant Lee Jamieson of South CID described the vandalism as a “disgraceful act” with a “complete lack of respect” toward the church and its parishioners.

Police are urging members of the community who might have information to contact authorities urgently.

The Rev. Wolverson insisted on proceeding with the Good Friday services. A wedding scheduled for Saturday also went ahead as planned.

The church attempted to conceal some of the graffiti temporarily by strategically placing conifer plants around the building.

Wolverson, who has served as a vicar for 28 years, expressed shock and sadness at the incident, describing it as the most distressing experience in his long tenure.

The vicar also mentioned previous minor incidents of vandalism at St. James Church, such as campfires or littering by intoxicated individuals, stating that nothing had previously reached the severity of this incident.

Paul Wharton-Hardman, deputy mayor for South Ribble Borough Council, condemned the vandalism on a Facebook post where he shared images of the damage.

He categorized the act as “revolting, hate-filled graffiti,” noting that the vandalism was a deliberate and calculated act of malice, intended to harm the community emotionally and spiritually.

Residents expressed solidarity and offered support to the church.

Wolverson said the church is a Grade II-listed building, requiring careful consultation with insurers and heritage experts regarding appropriate cleaning methods.

Anti-Christian hate crimes in Europe had reached 2,444 incidents in 2023, according to a report that compiled data from police and civil society sources across 35 European countries. The statistics included 232 personal attacks on Christians, ranging from harassment and threats to physical violence.

At least 1,230 anti-Christian hate crimes were allegedly committed by 10 of the European governments in 2023, an increase from 1,029 in 2022, said the report, titled “Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe Report 2024,” by OIDAC Europe, a watchdog organization.

These incidents took place in countries including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, which experienced some of the highest numbers of recorded incidents, according to the report.