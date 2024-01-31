Home News Lia Thomas sues World Aquatics over policy banning men from competing against women

Trans-identified swimmer Lia Thomas, formerly known as Will, has filed a complaint against World Aquatics over the international swimming organization’s policies prohibiting men from competing in women’s sports.

In a lawsuit filed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, Thomas is taking issue with the swimming organization’s 2022 decision to prohibit men from competing in competitions designated for women only.

In a statement to The Guardian, World Aquatics Executive Director Brent Nowicki said the policy “was rigorously developed on the basis of advice from leading medical and legal experts, and in careful consultation with athletes.”

“World Aquatics remains confident that its gender inclusion policy represents a fair approach, and remains absolutely determined to protect women’s sport,” Nowicki continued.

The Christian Post reached out to Tyr, the Canadian law firm representing Thomas, for additional details on the litigation. This article will be updated if a response is received.

Thomas, a biological male born with the name William who identifies as female, broke women's swimming records and became a national champion after he transitioned to the female swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after three years of competing on the men's team.

Thomas’ involvement on the UPenn women’s swim team received much criticism, including from multiple female teammates and competitors who expressed discomfort at sharing a locker room with him.

One former teammate, Paula Scanlan, told conservative commentator Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire last year that university officials wouldn't allow them to speak out against Thomas being on the team.

"They continued to tell us that our opinions were wrong and if we had an issue about it, we were the problem," Scanlan said, “and it's frightening, and your future job is on the line."

In July of last year, the World Aquatics Congress met in Fukuoka, Japan, and decided to create a separate category for trans-identified athletes in order to prevent biological males from competing in women’s competitions.

World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam said at the time that his organization has "protected the rights of our female athletes by creating an enclosure policy that has become the template which many other international [federations] are following.”

"Nobody should be excluded from our competitions. This is why I announced last year that I would set up a committee to look at the best way to implement an open category," he added.

"This is a very complex topic. But I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making ... plans for the first trial of an open category and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon. Our sport must be for everybody."