Home News Former Tenth Presbyterian pastor deposed, suspended from Lord’s Supper following sexual abuse investigation

The Philadelphia Presbytery has deposed Tenth Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Liam Goligher from ministry and indefinitely suspended him from the Lord’s Supper following his guilty plea to multiple charges, including adult clergy sexual abuse.

In a statement released after its Jan. 18 meeting, the presbytery announced the disciplinary actions it enacted followed judicial proceedings initiated in March 2024 after an investigation into Goligher’s conduct.

“In the case of the Presbyterian Church in America v Liam Goligher, Liam Goligher pleaded guilty to the charges of Lying, Conduct Unbecoming of a Pastor and Elder, Harsh and Uncharitable Treatment of Colleagues and Subordinates and Spiritual Abuse and Adult Clergy Sexual Abuse. After considering the nature of Liam Goligher’s confession and indications of repentance, the Ad Hoc Judicial Commission ruling on this case inflicted the censures of deposition from office and indefinite suspension from the Lord’s Supper,” the presbytery said, according to Advocacy from the Presbyterian Pew.

“The Presbytery appointed a pastoral care team to guide Liam Goligher in seeking full repentance and restoration to the Lord’s Supper.”

Goligher, who served at Tenth Presbyterian since 2011, resigned from his role as lead pastor on Dec. 1, 2023, after reports surfaced about a 2014 personal conduct citation involving him and church deacon Susan Elzey in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The incident, which led to both Goligher and Elzey pleading guilty to a charge often linked to lewd or sexual behavior, remained unknown to church leadership until its publication by the watchdog group Anglican Watch in late 2023.

Anglican Watch cited public records that found a person matching Goligher's description was arrested and pleaded guilty in July 2014 for a charge of violating Lancaster City Code section 98-19.B, which prohibits sexual acts in city parks.

Later reports indicated that Goligher was the guilty party and that Elzey also pleaded guilty to the same charge on the same day as Goligher.

At the time, Tenth Presbyterian said the revelation was "difficult news for the Tenth community, and we are experiencing a wide range of emotions."

"Any time there is a breach in the Church, the whole Body feels it deeply," the church said. "When the Church is confronted by the appearance of sin, her mission is not to abandon people but to work to seek the truth in the situation and encourage any needed repentance and reconciliation with God and one another."

"During this time of trouble and confusion, our only hope at Tenth Church is to humble ourselves, and in repentance and faith seek the mercy of God through Jesus Christ, and to encourage others who struggle with sin in their lives to do the same."

Following an investigation, the Philadelphia Presbytery initiated judicial proceedings against Goligher in March 2024, and in May, the presbytery declared him contumacious — a formal charge meaning he had refused to fully comply with the church’s judicial process. As a result, he was suspended indefinitely from his pastoral office and from receiving communion.

Goligher later reengaged with the presbytery and pleaded guilty to all charges. Under the BCO (Book of Church Order) 38-1, his confession was accepted "without process," meaning no trial was held, and the presbytery proceeded directly to sentencing.

In its latest statement, the presbytery said it had dropped a charge of adultery against Goligher, citing the nature of his confession, imposed censures and evolving evidence.

Tenth Presbyterian Church, a historic congregation affiliated with the PCA, has faced increased scrutiny in recent years over allegations of mishandling abuse cases, Ministry Watch reported. A 2023 investigation by GRACE (Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment) detailed allegations from over 20 church members against six current and former leaders.

Originally from Scotland, Goligher served as the pastor of Duke Street Church in London before joining Tenth Presbyterian in 2011. Prior to that, he led congregations in Canada, Ireland and Scotland and was involved in a television and radio ministry in the U.K., according to a bio prepared by the committee that recommended him as Tenth’s pastor.

The church’s administrator, Jim Hess, previously stated that Tenth Church had no further information regarding the 2014 citations beyond what was publicly available and that concerns about Goligher were referred to the Philadelphia Presbytery.

Both Reformed Theological Seminary (RTS) and The Gospel Coalition have since removed content associated with Goligher. His last recorded sermon at Tenth Presbyterian was on Nov. 26, 2023.

The Philadelphia Presbytery concluded its statement by encouraging prayer for the victims and for Goligher’s restoration: “We encourage prayer for the victims and Liam Goligher’s restoration,” it said.