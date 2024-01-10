Home Entertainment Liberty confirms Lil Nas X claim he's attending for 'Christian leadership, biblical studies' is false

Liberty University clarified Wednesday that Montero Lamar Hill, also known as Lil Nas X, was not accepted to attend the academic institution next fall despite a fake letter the rapper posted on social media claiming otherwise.

Hill posted a letter Tuesday on X and Instagram that appeared to show he had been accepted to the Evangelical university for a "dual concentration in Christian leadership and biblical studies."

"I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall," Hill had tweeted along with a picture of his supposed acceptance letter. "Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO."

A spokesperson for Liberty University pushed back against Hill's assertion, confirming to The Christian Post that the school "did not issue the Montero Hill 'acceptance letter' posted yesterday to social media, and we have no record of Montero Hill applying to the University."

"Liberty University exists to glorify God by equipping men and women in higher education in fidelity to the Christian faith expressed through the Holy Scriptures," the spokesperson continued. "We continue to pray for America and for the Gospel of Jesus Christ to be proclaimed across this land. We welcome all to apply and join us at Liberty University."

The letter, which otherwise appeared legitimate and was enthusiastic about Hill becoming a "champion for Christ," prompted a fact-checking "Community Note" on X, which noted that the letter was obviously "altered" given that it was signed by Jerry Falwell Sr., the university's founder who died in 2007.

Jerry Falwell Jr., who served as president of Liberty University after his father's death, resigned in 2020 amid an alleged sex scandal.

The community-driven fact check followed an outpouring of both outrage and support from users who were apparently fooled by the post. Some news outlets had to post updates after it became apparent that the letter was fake.

The fake letter is the latest in Hill's promotional blitz for his new single "J Christ," which is slated to drop on Friday. Hill has prompted backlash for some of his promo material, which has included a photo of him being lifted on a cross and a video of him mockingly partaking of the Lord's Supper in a church while dressed as Jesus.

Hill has repeatedly made headlines in recent years for stunts that offend Christians, the most recent of which prompted backlash from other rappers, including Kory Yeshua.

Yeshua, a Christian, released a TikTok video this week blasting Hill for "mocking Jesus and Christians" and maintained that Hill's content is part of a spiritual war for people's minds.

"People will defend this because they worship these celebrities," Yeshua said. "They have made idols out of these celebrities. People need to realize there is a spiritual war happening between the light and the dark, between good and evil."