Home News 'Light of the World' creators hope hand-drawn biblical epic will be 'powerful outreach for families'

WASHINGTON — Discipling the next generation of believers is of the utmost importance, and what they consume with their eyes plays a part in that mission.

That's the conviction that drives filmmakers John Schafer and Tom Bancroft as they prepare to release "Light of the World," a 2D animated retelling of Jesus' life through the eyes of the Apostle John.

The movie, created for families and churches alike, opens in theaters nationwide on Sept. 5.

"We made a decision very early on that this was going to be from the point of view of young John the Apostle," Bancroft told The Christian Post. "John being the youngest, being about 13 in our film, now we get to tell this powerful biblical story, the greatest story ever told from the point of view of John looking for a Savior to help save his people and his family, but also looking for a friend, and finds a friend, that then he discovers is actually the Messiah."

Both filmmakers are highly skilled in the animation world. Bancroft previously animated for Disney, working on projects including "Beauty and the Beast," "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Pocahontas," "Mulan," "Tarzan" and "Brother Bear," while Schafer is an award-nominated director and producer who worked on the CG series, "Superbook."



"Matt McPherson really felt strongly back in the '90s that the Lord put on his heart that he was supposed to make a film about the life of Jesus," Schafer said. "From there, [we knew that] if we are going to tell the story of Jesus, we've got to find a new, unique way of sharing that story, but also a new, unique way of showing it, because if we can't do something different, then why do what everyone else has done before?"



That vision attracted more than 400 artists worldwide who hand-drew the animation, resulting in what the filmmakers hope is an instant classic reminiscent of "The Prince of Egypt."



"Here we are, 'Light of the World' getting ready to premiere it," Bancroft added. "It's getting ready to release in theaters on Sept. 5 … to go back to the vision that God put on someone's heart back in the 90s and now see it come to fruition."



Schafer and Bancroft emphasize that the film is not only family entertainment, but a resource for discipleship. The end of the film presents a clear Gospel message, as well as an opportunity for viewers to pray and invite Jesus into their hearts.



"I think it's a powerful outreach just for regular families. If you want to bring a family member or someone you might be uncomfortable sharing the Gospel with, but you can take them to a movie and let this movie speak the Gospel to their hearts," Shafer said.



The filmmakers believe "Light of the World" enters the culture at a providential moment, as Bible-based projects like "The Chosen" and "House of David" continue to gain popularity on major mainstream platforms.



"When Matt brought this up to us four years ago, we had no idea where the world would be today," Schafer said. "I think the world is looking for hope. That's what we've seen with 'The Chosen.' People are going to see these things because they're looking for something, they're seeking. I think God has been orchestrating and moving and maneuvering things. It's cool that right now, faith is cool."



The project gained another dimension with the involvement of worship duo Shane & Shane, who created an anthem for the film, titled "Light of the World Medley."



"When I first heard that they were going to be involved, I kind of geeked out," Schafter said. "I actually thought maybe they're just going to re-envision the 'Salvation Poem' song. But when I heard it, and it had the melody of 'Light of the World,' it was a geek-out moment. They feel like this is going to be a movement, and they wanted to be with us on that, and that's just so humbling for us."



The duo shared how creating "Light of the World" impacted their own faith walk; according to Bancroft, the way he views and reads Scripture was entirely re-shaped after spending years pouring into the film.



"When I first saw 'The Passion of the Christ,' it brought the Bible to life in a way that, even as a believer, already, I had never seen," he said. "We get the animated, more kid-friendly version of 'The Passion of the Christ' so that now it's going to come to life for people all around the world. I can't read the Bible the same way anymore, all just because of this movie."



Schafter said the film highlights the vulnerable and human side of Jesus, making Him more accessible to viewers.



"You see Him laughing, the compassion," he said. "That's how He really is. He understands me. That's made my relationship closer."



Maintaining biblical fidelity while making the story accessible for children required both discipline and prayer, according to the filmmakers. The film traces Jesus' life and ministry, dramatizing both the uplifting and more challenging moments, including Judas' betrayal and Peter's denial.



"It's a huge challenge and one that honestly kept me up at times," Bancroft said of finding the balance. "We had a lot of biblical scholars who were involved. Even our screenwriters had theological backgrounds. Staying true to the biblical truths was job number one. Honestly, it was God the whole way through."



Some of the most delicate decisions, for example, involved the Crucifixion and Judas' betrayal.



"We definitely wanted to show the nail go right up to the wrist, … But then, when the hammer is about to come down, John's head turns into view. And when you see John's expression … you hear it, but you don't see it," Schafter explained.



"When Judas kisses Jesus, and He says, 'You betray a friend with a kiss,' Judas is startled, like he's thinking, 'Hold on, You've considered me a friend all along,' and that's why he runs and flees," Bancroft said. "We were really trying to figure out how to handle all of that stuff in a way that is presentable to children, to a family. … We had to maintain that this is a PG film and not a PG-13 or higher."



Both Schafer and Bancroft said their ultimate hope through "Light of the World" is that people from all over the world come to know Jesus and realize that no one, no matter how far gone, is beyond redemption.



"There's nothing but God that was involved in this," Bancroft said. "We're all excited for people to go see … all the hard work that we've all done, but to go back to the vision that God put on someone's heart back in the '90s and now see it come to fruition."

"Light of the World" hits theaters on Sept. 5. Watch the trailer below.