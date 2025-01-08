Home News Louie Giglio challenges ‘sin-fueled’ culture at Passion 2025: ‘The church exists for God, not for us’

"We've been immersed in a sin-fueled, secular worldview that tells us life is all about us," Pastor Louie Giglio declared to thousands of university students at Passion 2025 in Atlanta this week. "But the truth is, it's not about us. It's all about God."

Speaking at State Farm Arena, Giglio, the 66-year-old leader of Passion City Church in Atlanta, urged students to reject the pervasive cultural narrative that elevates self above all else.

The popular Christian author warned that this mindset has infiltrated not just society but also faith practices, often making God a supporting character in people's lives.

"God is on call for us versus we are on call for God. The Church exists for God, not for us. And the question we should ask is not, 'Did I like it?' but, 'God, did You like it?'"

"Whatever you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God," he said. "It's not about what you do — it's about why you do it."

"When we talk about God's glory, we're talking about the fact that God has the weight, that He's not flimsy, He's not tin foil, He's not temporary, He's not a lightweight. He's the heavyweight. He's the weight of weights. He's heavy, His substance, His being. He has intrinsic weight and worth."

Throughout his message, Giglio, who founded Passion in 1997, emphasized the centrality of God's glory in all things. "We can preach, but unless there's revelation, it's just a message," he said. "If there's revelation, then there's transformation."

Giglio shared the story of how the Passion Movement began, rooted in a moment of personal revelation while reading Isaiah 26:8: "Yes, Lord, walking in the way of your truth, we wait eagerly for you; for your name and renown are the desire of our souls."

"That verse exploded off the page," he recalled. "It was as if the all-consuming calling on our lives collided with this life-transforming revelation. Everything exists for the glory of God, and Passion exists to proclaim that."

Giglio recounted the OneDay 2000 gathering in Memphis, where 40,000 students prayed for an awakening in their generation.

"It was one of the most holy moments I've ever been a part of," he said. "We thought that was it, just a spark for awakening. But here we are, 27 years later, and the fire hasn't gone out."

At the heart of Giglio's message was a challenge for students to shift their focus from self to God. He described how culture's self-centeredness has crept into worship and faith practices, leading many to view God as existing for their benefit rather than the other way around.

"If we're not careful, God is on call for us versus we are on call for God," he warned. "That God is orbiting in our universe, versus we are orbiting in God's universe. Church, if we're not careful, this same view of 'it's all about me' seeps in the church."

"The best news in the world is, it's not about me," he added. "If something shifted for you tonight if you're ready to make that 180, stand where you are. Let's declare together that our lives are all about Him."

As students across the arena stood in response, Giglio prayed over them.

"May your life be a testament to the weight and worth of God," he stated. "May everything you do point to His glory."

Giglio closed by reflecting on the overarching purpose of the Passion Movement.

"Passion exists for the glory of God," he said. "And when we get to Heaven, we won't regret making our lives about His name and renown. That will be our eternal song."

"The Cross exists for the glory of God," Giglio added. "Every miracle, every moment, every breath — it all exists for Him."

"You are small," Giglio continued, "but you are fiercely loved by God. He loves you so much that He wants to be everything — the center of everything in you. If He is, you will have what He's always wanted you to have: the very best, not the rest."

Part one of Passion 2025, geared toward 18-25-year-olds, was held Jan. 2-4, with part two held Jan. 6-8. This year's conference theme is "For His Renown" and featured Sadie Robertson Huff, Jackie Hill Perry, Jonathan Pokluda and others, with music from Brooke Ligertwood, Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, KB and Passion Music.