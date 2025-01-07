Home News Passion 2025: Levi Lusko warns against chasing the world's 'empty successes'

Fresh Life Church Pastor Levi Lusko reminded thousands of young adults gathered in Atlanta for Passion 2025 that worldly success, no matter how grand, pales in comparison to the eternal treasure found in surrendering one's life to Christ.

The 43-year-old author delivered the annual conference's opening message on Monday evening following a time of worship led by Kristian Stanfill. Launched in 1995, the Passion Conference is geared toward 18-25-year-olds and is held annually at the start of the year.

"Grab your seats and grab your Bibles," Lusko began, directing the crowd to Matthew 13:44.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

He opened with the story of Alexander the Great, a figure whose exploits epitomized the zenith of worldly ambition.

"At the age of 32, at the absolute height of his success, Alexander the Great wept," Lusko said, setting the stage for a lesson on the fleeting nature of human achievement.

Lusko chronicled Alexander's meteoric rise, from becoming the king of Macedon at 20 to conquering the Persian Empire and assuming the titles "King of Kings" and "Son of God" by his late 20s. By 32, he ruled an empire spanning 2 million square miles.

Lusko described how Alexander's life intersected with biblical prophecy.

"Three hundred years before he was born, the book of Daniel predicted his coming," Lusko said, referencing visions in Daniel 2, 8 and 11 that some scholars believe symbolized Alexander's conquests.

Yet, for all his success, Alexander's life ended in despair, as his kingdom was divided and his heirs were murdered after his untimely death.

"This is a cautionary tale for all of us," Lusko emphasized. "You can conquer the world, but if your identity is rooted in anything other than God, it will leave you empty."

Lusko said Alexander's tears are evidence of this emptiness. "He wept because he realized that there were infinite worlds, and he could only rule one. He also wept in remorse after killing a close friend in a fit of rage. Despite having everything, Alexander was deeply dissatisfied."

The Through the Eyes of a Lion author transitioned to a more intimate reflection, sharing his own experience with a midlife crisis in his late 30s.

"I felt like I was coming unglued," he shared, describing sleepless nights, panic attacks and a loss of motivation. "I didn't want to call it a midlife crisis because it felt so cliché. But the truth is, I was grappling with the same questions Alexander faced: What's next? What's my purpose? What do I do with the life I have left?"

He encouraged the audience to embrace such struggles as opportunities for growth. "Be kind to yourself," he said. "You've never been here before. The wilderness seasons in our lives are often God's way of preparing us for something greater."

Lusko credited his breakthrough to the parable in Matthew 13:44, where Jesus likens the Kingdom of Heaven to a hidden treasure worth sacrificing everything to obtain.

"This passage became my anchor," he said. "It reminded me that life is not about accumulating achievements or possessions, but about continually surrendering everything to Christ to uncover the treasures of His Kingdom."

Lusko warned the young adults against finding their identity in anything that can be taken away.

"Whether it's your job, your success, your relationships, or even your ministry — if your sense of self is tied to something temporary, it's vulnerable," he said. Reflecting on his own life, he shared, "I didn't realize how much of my identity was wrapped up in being 'the young pastor.' But I'm not young anymore, and one day, I won't even be a pastor. What then?"

The solution, Lusko said, is to root one's identity in Christ.

"When you anchor yourself in what can never be taken away — the love of God, the hope of the Gospel — you are unshakable."

Offering a practical framework, Lusko outlined life's three phases: building a container, filling it with what matters and eventually giving it away. He illustrated this with the story of his father, who passed away in 2024 after a battle with cancer.

"My dad dedicated his life to building a container through his career in radio, filling it with family and service, and finally giving it all away for the glory of God," Lusko said, recounting how his father continued to serve others and worship God even in his final days.

"This is the rhythm of a life well-lived," Lusko said. "But the enemy wants to distract you. He'll tempt you to skip the first phase, rushing to fill your life with empty successes. Or he'll convince you to hoard what you've built, never giving it away for the Kingdom."

Lusko's message culminated in a challenge to embrace daily surrender.

"It's not enough to go all-in for Jesus once," he said. "Every day, we must deny ourselves, pick up our cross, and follow Him. Every day, we must return to the field, dig deeper and discover more treasure."

He urged attendees to see their struggles as opportunities to deepen their dependence on God.

"Alexander should have kept reading," Lusko said, referencing the prophecy in Daniel 11:4 that foretells the division of Alexander's kingdom.

"His story was always going to end in loss because it was built on human ambition. But God's Kingdom is different. It's a Kingdom that will never be destroyed, a treasure that will never fade."

As the pastor concluded, he reminded the audience of life's brevity and the eternal significance of their choices.

"Your life is a vapor," he said. "Live today in light of that day when you stand before God. Build your container, fill it with treasure that matters, and be ready to give it all away."

Part one of Passion 2025 was held Jan. 2-4, with part two held Jan. 6-8. The theme of this year's conference is "For His Renown" and featured founder Louie Giglio, Sadie Robertson Huff, Jackie Hill Perry, Jonathan Pokluda and others.