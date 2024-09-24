Home News Louisiana judge tells National Baptists Trump is 'racist,' will take 'black person to chop off the head'

A Louisiana appellate court judge who called former President Donald Trump “racist” for his comments about Haitian immigrants warned a National Baptist Convention gathering that “it's going to take a black person to chop off the head of the racist in this country.”

Judge Sharon Wilson, a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Lake Charles, made the comments during a Sept. 12 speech at an evening worship service during the 144th Annual Session of the National Baptist Convention Of America (NCBA), the largest African American denomination in the United States.

She criticized Trump for his comments about reported cases of Haitian immigrants in Ohio allegedly abducting and eating pets.

During his Sept. 10 debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump, when asked about his record on border security, highlighted the town of Springfield, Ohio, with a population of about 20,000 people.

“What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country. And look at what's happening to the towns all over the United States,” said Trump. “A lot of towns don't want to talk about it because they're so embarrassed by it. In Springfield, they're eating the dogs. The people that came in. They're eating the cats. They're eating — they're eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country. And it's a shame.”

In her speech at the NCBA, Wilson argued that Trump targeted the Haitian community specifically in his debate comments.

“We laughed about this cat and dog stuff and people marking their pets safe on social media,” she said. “But y'all, when you think about it, it ain't funny. [Trump] didn't say Latino immigrants was doing that, although he don't like them, either. OK? He did not say European immigrants like [his wife] Melania were doing it. He picked Haitian immigrants. OK? Haitian immigrants.

“What do we have in common with Haitian immigrants? Our dark brown skin. OK? But why Haitian immigrants? Because they had, Haiti had the strength to stand up and fight for their independence.”

Wilson's reference appeared to relate to the Haitian revolution between 1791 and 1804 when self-liberated slaves overthrew French colonial rule in Saint-Domingue, which is now known as the sovereign state of Haiti.

She then linked another sermon at the conference with Haiti’s declaration of independence and the violent act of decapitation.

“And anytime a black man stands up and declares his God-given right, a racist is not happy,” Wilson added. “And I learned last night from brother Reverend Jackson, it's going to take a black person to chop off the head of the racist in this country."

According to Woke Preacher Clips, a pastor who spoke the day before likened Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, to David killing Goliath.

Wilson’s comments went viral just days before a second assassination attempt against Trump near his golf club in West Palm Beach earlier this month.

In addition to her appellate court judgeship, since January 2023, Wilson also serves on the Judiciary Commission of the Louisiana Supreme Court as an appellate court member.

According to the Judiciary Commission’s code of judicial conduct, judges and judicial candidates are required to “refrain from inappropriate political and campaign activity,” which includes “publicly [endorsing] or publicly [opposing] another candidate for public office.”

The Christian Post reached out to the Louisiana Supreme Court for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

In 2019, the Associated Press recognized Wilson as the first African American woman to be elected as a district judge in Calcasieu Parish in Louisiana.

Before her judicial career, she worked in the Calcasieu and Allen Parish District Attorney’s offices, according to AP.