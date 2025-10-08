Home News Louisiana files lawsuit against Trump’s FDA over abortion pills by mail

Louisiana has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food & Drug Administration over allowing abortion pills to be mailed into the state from other states.

Filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, the complaint seeks to reinstate an earlier policy requiring the abortion drugs to be dispensed in person.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, a conservative Christian activist and former Louisiana state lawmaker, expressed his support for the lawsuit in a statement on Wednesday.

“I applaud my home state of Louisiana for filing this lawsuit to reinstate commonsense safety requirements that the Biden administration so callously and dangerously removed,” stated Perkins. “The Trump administration should repeal approval of mifepristone altogether, but it should also swiftly adopt a policy that aligns with its declaration that abortion belongs under state jurisdiction.”

Perkins called the abortion drug Mifepristone a “murder weapon” and “unsafe for women,” as well as “a tool used by killers” often “against a woman's will or without her knowledge.”

Perkins was alluding to multiple reportedinstances of men who laced the drinks of pregnant women with abortion-inducing drugs to cause a miscarriage, also harming the women in the process.

“While a transparent, unbiased review of mifepristone is taking place, abusers could be disarmed if the Trump administration would re-enact and strengthen the FDA safety protocols originally governing the drug,” he added.

Last year, Louisiana passed a law labeling the abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol as dangerous controlled substances, effectively banning them from the state.

However, as there is no federal ban on the abortion-inducing drugs, some states continue to mail the pills to Louisiana residents, despite the state's recently enacted law.

Louisiana recently issued an arrest warrant for a doctor in California who allegedly mailed abortion drugs to a woman in the state in defiance of state law.

In July, 14 attorneys general, including Louisiana's AG, sent an official letter to Congress calling on elected officials to take action against states that “shield” providers who mail abortion-inducing drugs across state lines.

“These laws are blatant attempts to interfere with States’ ability to enforce criminal laws within their borders and disrupt our constitutional structure,” stated the letter.

“By encouraging medical professionals in pro-abortion states to violate pro-life States’ abortion laws, shield laws are antithetical to the spirit of federalism and the Dobbs decision by not allowing each State to regulate abortion as it sees fit.”