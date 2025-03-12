Home News 'Love is Blind' contestants dump their fiancés over failure to embrace progressive views

Two contestants on the reality TV series "Love is Blind" dumped their respective fiancés at the altar after discovering they didn't subscribe to their progressive values.

A clip shared on X from a recently aired episode of Netflix’s reality series “Love is Blind” shows contestant Sara, a 28-year-old oncology nurse, rejecting her 27-year-old fiancé, Ben, at the altar in front of stunned guests gathered at their wedding. The contestants' profiles identified the bride as Sara Carton and the groom as Ben Mezzenga.

“I love you so much, but I’ve always wanted a partner to be on the same … wavelength,” Carton said. “And so, today, I can’t,” she said. “I’m sorry, but I don’t want that to be misunderstood. I still love you, and everything about you is amazing.”

While stressing how she believed “the connection we have is so real and my heart is there,” Carton said her decision not to go through with the wedding stems from concerns that emerged following a conversation the two had about the “values” she holds dear.

“My mind is telling me I can’t,” she explained.

Carton shared more about her decision in a conversation with her family after leaving the wedding venue.

Although she described her fiancé as “such a great person,” Carton cited his indifferent response to a question she asked about the progressive advocacy group Black Lives Matter as well as a similar reply when she inquired about his church’s views as the reasons why she decided to back out of the wedding.

Carton said she watched a sermon from Mezzenga’s church online that revealed the church abides by “traditional,” biblical views on “sexual identity.” She told her family that he didn't have much to say about the matter and said she wanted someone who shared her beliefs on the matter.

As the video clip concluded, Carton identified “equality” and “religion” as important values to her, along with “the vaccine.”

Prominent conservative commentators expressed sympathy for Mezzenga when reacting to the video. Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham predicted that Mezzenga will “look back and laugh at this” as she sought assistance in helping him find a “nice, conservative 20-something girl,” while radio show host Clay Travis suggested that he “dodged a bullet.”

Carton and Mezzenga aren't the only couple on the reality show to refrain from tying the knot due to at least one person’s unease about the other’s political views. During the reunion episode of “Love is Blind,” another contestant, Virginia Miller, revealed why she declined to say “I do” to her fiancé, Devin Buckley.

“Devin told me a lot about his core values,” she said. “Something that he did not want to talk about on camera. I still, to this day, don’t really feel comfortable telling you Devin’s views, but I will be really clear about mine.”

Miller expressed “100 percent support” for “the LGBTQ community” as well as women having “the decision to choose if they want to have an abortion or not.” She also shared her belief that “different religions should be valued” as “different ways of communicating to God,” likening them to “different languages.”

The development of two reality TV couples ending their relationships over political differences comes as polling over the years has shown divergent views between the sexes when it comes to politics. Exit polling from the 2024 presidential election showed that 55% of men supported Republican President Donald Trump, while 53% of women backed Democrat nominee and former Vice President Kamala Harris. Sixty-one percent of single women voted for Harris, along with 48% of single men.

Differing views between the sexes also extend to religion, particularly among the youngest group of American adults. A poll conducted by the Survey Center on American Life in 2023 found that women constituted a majority of Gen Zers (57%), the youngest group of American adults, who have left organized religion.