Home News Self-styled 'prophet' Lovy Elias sued for sexual battery, harassment by woman in alleged affair

Lovy Elias, the self-styled tongues-talking "prophet" and founder of Revelation Church LA, is being sued by a former church member who claims he coerced her into an exploitative long-term sexual relationship, tricked her into thinking he would marry her and father her children, but went on to wed someone else.

In a 10-page complaint filed earlier this month in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, the woman, identified as Jane Doe 1, names Elias, Revelation Church, and Does 1 through 50 as defendants.

She accuses the controversial pastor and all defendants of sexual harassment and charges him and his church with negligence. Elias is further individually accused of sexual battery, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violating California Civil Code Section 1708.85.

The woman alleges that Elias shared “photographs or videos” of her “exposed intimate body parts or engaged in other sexual acts” without her consent.

Elias’ accuser is now seeking a combination of general, special, punitive and exemplary damages against the defendants as well as injunctive relief requiring Elias to destroy any photographs or videos of her in his possession.

The Revelation Church LA pastor did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by The Christian Post on Wednesday.

Jane Doe 1 alleges that her dalliance with Elias began after she started watching his sermons online in 2022 and began sharing his content on social media. About April that same year, Elias reached out to her online and referred to her as “dear daughter.” He later invited her to come to his church in California and offered to pay for her flights.

Elias, according to the lawsuit, paid for flights, a hotel and a rental car for Jane Doe 1 and her best friend. He also sent her money through PayPal or Apple. She said when Elias began showing romantic interest in her, she thought that he "might be the man of God that God has for me."

She said during that first trip to California, Elias gave her a tour of a new house he was building and made comments like, "This is where we're going to have our babies," or "This is where I want us to live."

Within six months, Jane Doe 1 alleges, she began having sex with the pastor. She said even though she felt what they were doing was wrong, the Revelation Church pastor told her, "God is with us. You don’t have to worry. He’s approving of all this stuff."

She states that Elias repeatedly told her he was single and that his last relationship had ended because the family of his ex-girlfriend would not accept him and his son. The woman stated that Elias convinced her to relocate from Indiana, where she lived and had a business in 2023.

When she began looking for places to live in California with the help of the pastor’s cousin, Masango, she said Elias sent her monthly payments of $2,000 to 3,000 to cover her expenses. When she officially moved to California in February 2023, she said Elias showered her with even more gifts and money.

“Upon moving in, Elias met her at a Best Buy and gave her $10,000 in cash. Elias also took Plaintiff on trips to Miami, Africa and Dubai. Elias also bought Plaintiff multiple luxury items from Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Dior and Bulgari. On information and belief, Elias used Revelation Church funds to pay for these gifts and travel expenses,” the lawsuit notes.

A few months later, in the summer of 2023, Elias informed Jane Doe 1 that he had to marry his ex-girlfriend Maggy “for ministry purposes only.” According to the lawsuit, Maggy is Elias’ wife and recently gave birth to a son.

Despite his marriage to Maggy, Jane Doe 1 alleges that Elias continued to engage in a sexual relationship with her, telling her, "God is with us. Don't worry. Soon everything's going to make sense."

She alleges that Elias brought her to New York in November 2024 and asked her about her health and fertility, then engaged in what she believes to be “a spiritual sacrifice/miscarriage.”

“After having sex, Elias stated to Plaintiff, ‘We just made them,’ referring to babies. Plaintiff subsequently experienced symptoms of early pregnancy and had dreams related to pregnancy. When she saw blood, she believes she had a spiritual sacrifice/miscarriage,” the lawsuit states.

“When she asked Elias what God said about the pregnancy, he laughed and said, ‘Oh, not yet, don't worry. We're going to have a lot of babies,’ indicating he knew she was not pregnant or that the pregnancy had terminated.”

Jane Doe 1 alleges that she was contacted in November 2024 by another woman identified as Anisha, who stated that she was “also in a secret, sexual relationship with Elias.”

“During this confrontation, Anisha revealed that Elias had shared Plaintiff's naked photos with her, claiming Plaintiff was merely ‘somebody who wants me’ and randomly sent him the photos,” the lawsuit notes.

It is also alleged that Elias sent Jane Doe 1 photos of another woman in the church, identified as Alexis.

“Anisha also confirmed the spiritual abuse regarding fertility, stating that Elias had told her that ‘God was opening up my womb’ on the same New York trip,” Jane Doe 1 alleges, “despite having sex with Plaintiff and claiming they ‘just made them.’”