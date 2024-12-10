Home News Luigi Mangione: 5 things to know about alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday and charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City following a five-day manhunt.

Mangione was found with fake identification, a weapon like the one seen being used in a video of Thompson's murder, along with a manifesto criticizing the healthcare industry, according to The New York Times.

In addition to the murder charge, he was also charged on counts of forgery and illegal weapons possession.

Here are five key facts that have emerged about Mangione and his background since his arrest.