Madonna says Jesus supports abortion, wants to change Catholic Church's position

Pop superstar Madonna says Jesus supports women having abortions and wants to change the Catholic church's position on the issue.

During an interview with Australian talk show host Andrew Denton on "Interview" Tuesday, Madonna, who has a Catholic background, revealed what she’d like to discuss with Pope Francis if she had the opportunity to talk to the pontiff.

"Let's talk about Jesus' point of view about women. Let's talk about it," Madonna said on the TV show, hoping to change the church's stance on abortion.

"And don't you think Jesus would agree that a woman has the right to choose what to do with her body?" she asked.

Madonna was raised Catholic and although she was later excommunicated from the church, she told Rolling Stone magazine in 2015 that she regularly uses Christian imagery because of her strong connection to Catholicism.

The music icon has had a long history of ruffling feathers in the Christian community. Her 1989 video for "Like a Prayer" was openly condemned by the Vatican for its disrespectful scenes in the church. Later on in her career, another of Madonna's songs, titled "Holy Water," was condemned for comparing her bodily fluids to holy water used by Catholics to bless themselves. Her "Rebel Heart Tour" also got the singer into some trouble as some of her songs were banned from being performed for being "religiously insensitive."

Madonna presumes that Jesus supports women “choosing” to abort their unborn babies, and suggests in her new single "God Control" that the Creator opposes people having the right to own guns.

In a sneak peek of her upcoming “God Control” music video released on Tuesday, Madonna declared: “Guns need to be made illegal.”

The clip starts off with the artist admitting that writing songs about “the downfall of humanity” gets her down. “Where does a girl go? She goes to the disco,” Madonna continued.

“Every day they have a kind of victory/Blood of innocence, spread everywhere/They say that we need love/But we need more than this/We lost God control,” the 60-year-old sings on her new album Madame X.

“I tried to bring the world of disco and freedom, and having that joy silenced by a small thing made of metal that can end someone’s life,” Madonna says over a clip of a man with a gun firing rounds into the club. “Guns need to be made illegal.”

The teaser video shows clips of the singer laying on the ground after being shot dead in a nightclub along with others. Some have speculated that Madonna is referencing the tragic Pulse nightclub shooting of 2016, where an ISIS sympathizer shot 49 people dead.