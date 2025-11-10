Home News Male accused of exposing himself in women's locker room assaulted wife, took her name: report

The man identifying as female who was allegedly shown in a viral video exposing himself in the women's locker room at a Gold's Gym in Southern California was convicted of assaulting his ex-wife before taking her name as part of his trans identity, per a new report.

Grant Freeman, who now goes by the name Alexis Black, pleaded guilty in 2022 to beating his now ex-wife, Alexis Freeman, The New York Post reports. The assault took place when Black lived in Ohio and was still identified as a man. He was sentenced to a year in prison, minus the time he had already served.

"Kyle Grant Freeman caused serious physical harm to the victim. The victim suffered a compound fractured mandible, which resulted in her needing surgery," according to Hamilton County court documents cited by The Post.

Black has been convicted of various crimes, according to arrest records, including domestic violence, drug trafficking and resisting arrest.

The man is the same individual that Los Angeles-based singer Tish Hyman, 42, confronted in the women's locker room of a Gold's Gym location at Beverly Center.

In a video shared on social media on Nov. 2, Hyman and another gym member confront Black, who is seen wearing earrings and a necklace. Hyman claimed that Black exposed his genitals and harassed women in the locker room, although Black has denied such claims.

"I'm a woman, and I have every right to not want a man in the restroom when I'm naked," Hyman said in the video.

In another video posted on Oct. 28, Hyman captured footage of the man in the women's locker room wearing earrings and a sports bra. The man reportedly told the singer to leave the locker room.

On Nov. 2, Hyman announced that Gold's Gym had terminated her membership after she raised concerns about allowing men into women's spaces, writing, "#goldsgym terminated my membership after the MAN was escorted out by police."

"Then had me escorted out by officers afterwards," the singer added. "It was EMBARRASSING! I left but not before making sure everyone KNEW that they were allowing MEN in the locker room!!!!!"

In a statement, Gold's Gym said that the location of the incident is "now operated independently" by EoS Fitness, which acquired the location as part of a deal with Gold's Gym.

Gold's Gym and EoS Fitness did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

Women's sports advocate Riley Gaines responded to Hyman's videos, writing in a post on social media, "If we saw boldness like this back in 2020, this insanity would've never been allowed to fester like it has. God bless you for speaking the truth loudly, @listen2tish."

Last year, a woman claimed that she lost her membership at an Alaska Planet Fitness after she recorded a queer-identifying man shaving in the women's locker room. The woman, Patricia Silva, recalled her encounter with the man in a video.

According to Silva, when she encountered the man shaving in the women's locker room, a young girl wrapped in a towel, who appeared to be around 12 years old, was sitting in a corner of the locker room and seemed "freaked out" about having a man in a space intended for women only.

After Silva told the man he should not be inside the women's locker room, the woman returned to the gym another day and learned that Planet Fitness had revoked her membership for violating its policies by taking a photo of the man.