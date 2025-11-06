Home News Singer alleges LA gym terminated her membership after complaint about man in women's locker room

A Los Angeles-based singer is calling for a boycott of a national gym chain after claiming her membership was terminated for raising concerns about a man being allowed in the women's locker room.

In a video shared on social media on Nov. 2, Tish Hyman, 42, was seen confronting a man wearing earrings and a necklace in the women’s locker room of a Gold’s Gym location at Beverly Center.

Hyman alleges in the video (warning: explicit language) that the man, who has been reportedly identified as Grant Freeman and goes by the name “Alexis,” followed her into the women’s locker room and called her an expletive. Hyman and another gym member confront the man before he is seen returning to the locker room.

"I'm a woman, and I have every right to not want a man in the restroom when I'm naked," Hyman says in the video.

In an earlier video posted on Oct. 28, Hyman captured footage of the man in the women’s locker room wearing earrings and a sports bra. She alleges he demanded that she leave the locker room.

On Nov. 2, Hyman announced Gold’s Gym had terminated her membership over her complaint: “#goldsgym terminated my membership after the MAN was escorted out by police. Then had me escorted out by officers afterwards. It was EMBARRASSING! I left but not before making sure everyone KNEW that they were allowing MEN in the locker room!!!!!”

Gold’s Gym released a statement Tuesday responding to the incident to clarify the location is “now operated independently” by EoS Fitness, which acquired the location as part of a deal with Gold’s Gym.

According to the EoS Fitness website, memberships are open to anyone age 13 and older. While members younger than 17 are required to have a parent or legal guardian sign the membership agreement, they are not required to be accompanied for their workouts.

The Christian Post reached out to EoS Fitness for comment on Thursday.

In response to Hyman’s viral videos, women’s advocate and former swimmer Riley Gaines cheered on her protest in a Nov. 3 post, writing, “If we saw boldness like this back in 2020, this insanity would've never been allowed to fester like it has. God bless you for speaking the truth loudly, @listen2tish.”

While locker room policies vary across gym franchises, another popular chain, Planet Fitness, has faced criticism from its co-founder for allowing men in women’s locker rooms.

In a March 2024 interview, Grondahl decried the gym franchise's policy and stated that the company he founded is "pretty much destroyed" in response to Planet Fitness banning a member who complained about a trans-identified man being allowed in the women's locker room.

The state of Texas, meanwhile, finalized a bill last month that bans men from entering women's spaces amid concerns about safety and privacy for women and girls.

Senate Bill 8, which Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Sept. 24, was approved by the Republican-controlled Texas Senate in a 19-11 vote last month and passed the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives in an 86-45 vote.